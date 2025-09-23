The best performing airport for international passenger arrivals to the United States is Denver, Colorado. US Travel referred to a study by Axis that named the Trump administration’s actions as having caused a decline in travelers to the U.S., except for arrivals into Denver.

Denver is an exception to the worry that every single international airport in the United States experienced. Foreign travelers passing through DEN were up 3.2% as of August 9, compared with the same period last year, according to data provided to Axios by Visit Denver CEO Richard Scharf.

New flights from Denver certainly have an impact here. Those include new direct United Airlines flights to Rome and Regina, Saskatchewan; increased daily service to Istanbul on Turkish Airlines; and Lufthansa swapping in the Airbus A380 — the world’s largest passenger plane, with 509 seats — on its Munich to Denver route.

Under Mayor Mike Johnston, Denver has also doubled down on its identity as a welcoming city for immigrants, which may explain why international travelers aren’t shying away.

The U.S. could see 8.2% fewer international arrivals by the end of this year, per Tourism Economics’ report — keeping visits from overseas well below pre-pandemic levels, they said.