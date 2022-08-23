Dental Chair Market worth USD 864.7 million by 2032 – Exclusive Report by Market.us

The global dental chair market was valued at USD 526.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 864.7 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2032.

The dentists require dental chairs to provide proper patient care during an oral exam or surgery. The size and capacity of the medical equipment and the patient’s age are the factors that determine the design of these chairs. They can be used in various dental applications, including endodontics, dental exams, orthodontics, cosmetic dentistry, and dental surgeries. Poor oral hygiene, sugary diets, and smoking contribute to dental disorders becoming more common worldwide. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 3.61 million people were affected by oral diseases in 2016. The projected growth in the market for dental chairs will be driven by the increasing prevalence of oral diseases and the growing demand for comfortable and well-equipped dental chairs to perform examinations.

To know about more drivers and challenges – Download a PDF [email protected]

https://market.us/report/dental-chairs-market/request-sample/

Technology advances have led to a rise in the popularity of dental chairs. The new dental chair has remarkable features that make it easy for dentists and patients to perform the procedure comfortably. Two touchpad controls for the dual location have been added to the upper backrest. It makes it much easier to find them. There are three options for the dual touchpad controls: a unit-mounted or wireless foot control and a remote wireless pad. High-tech features are expected to increase the demand for dental chairs.

Driving Factors

MARKET DRIVERS: The increase in dental conditions and awareness will dramatically increase in patients who undergo dental examinations. This will fuel the growth of the global market for dental chairs during the forecast period.

Product demand is increasing due to the need for comfort during surgery. Dental chairs have undergone significant improvements to ensure patients are comfortable during surgery. The modern dental chair can be adjusted to fit the needs of the surgeon and patient, as well as the position of the light. The market’s growth will also be driven by a greater awareness of oral hygiene and optimal health. Many organizations are focusing more on oral hygiene awareness. The Indian Dental Association (IDA) has launched the National Oral Health Program (NOHP) to raise awareness about the importance of oral hygiene and overall well-being. Oral cancer is being addressed as part of the national program for cancer prevention. This market has the potential to grow due to its growing population.

There is a growing demand for dental equipment due to the increasing incidence of dental diseases and disorders, including poor eating habits, high sugar intake, smoking, family history, and infections such as HIV or AIDS. This drives the market for dental exams.

Restraining Factors

MARKET RESTRAINTS Market growth will be impeded by issues related to reimbursement for dental insurance. The market growth is limited by the difficulty of launching new dental chairs. They must be manufactured according to strict regulations. The market for dental chairs is expected to grow due to a lack of qualified dentists who can perform tooth surgery and treat any other dental problems.

Recent development

Alegre Design has just developed a new chair for Takara Belmont, a Japanese company.

Danaher Corp, a medical equipment manufacturer, launched its public offering in February 2019 for its dental business. This was due to the $21.4 billion General Electric Co. purchased.

Pelton & Crane was a KaVo Kerr Group Company and proudly launched the Spirit 3300 Dental Chair CDA at North Dental Meeting in San Francisco.

Маrkеt Кеу Рlауеrѕ:

Sirona

Henry Schein, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

PLANMECA OY

Austin Dental Equipment Company

Midmar

Craftsmaster Contour Equipment, Inc.

XO CARE A/S

Patterson Dental Supply, Inc.

Straumann

Other Key Players

Кеу Маrkеt Ѕеgmеntѕ:

By Product

Powered Dental Chairs



Non-powered Dental Chairs





By Type

Dental Chair Mounted Design



Ceiling Mounted Design



Mobile Independent Design





By Application

Surgery



Orthodontics



Examination



Other Applications

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS?

Q1. What is the market value of the Dental Chairs Market report in the forecast period?

Q2. What would be the forecast period in the market report?

Q3. What is the market value of the Dental Chairs Market in 2020?

Q4. Which is the base year calculated in the Dental Chairs Market report?

Q5. Does the Dental Chairs Market company is profiled in the report?

Q6. Which are the top companies that hold the market share in Dental Chairs Market?

Q7. Does the Dental Chairs Market report provides Value Chain Analysis?

Related Reports

Electrical Dental Chairs Market Growth Analysis 2022 |[HOW-TO GAIN] Future Demand and Forecast 2031

Electromechanical Dental Chair Market Size To Expand Momentously Over 2022-2031 [+How to Focus on Revenue]

Refurbished Dental Equipment & Maintenance Market Forecast | Future Roadmap by 2031

Specialty Medical Chairs Market |Trend | Leading Players and Future Prospect till 2031

Leather Chair Market Trend | Drivers and Industry Status 2022 to 2031

About Market.us

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Private Limited) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report providing firm.

Contact Details:

Global Business Development Team – Market.us

Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300 New York City, NY 10170, United States

Phone: +1 718 618 4351 (International), Phone: +91 78878 22626 (Asia)

Email: [email protected]

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News