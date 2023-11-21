How Will Denmark’s New Flight Tax Impact Air Travel?

Denmark is implementing progressive taxes on air travel, gradually increasing over time.

Starting in 2025, Denmark will gradually introduce an average tax of 70 kroner per passenger per flight over three years. This tax will increase to 85 kroner from 2028 to 2030, and eventually stabilize at an average of 100 kroner thereafter.

The tax rates discussed are averages, and the actual tax applied will vary based on the flight distance. The plan involves incremental increases in tax rates: they’ll be raised twice from the initial 2025 level to higher values in 2028, leading to a final rate set to apply starting from 2030.

Passengers departing from Danish airports will have to pay a new tax, except for those transferring at Danish airports. The tax varies based on three flight distance categories: “within Europe,” “medium,” and “long distance.”

While exact definitions for the three flight distance categories aren’t provided, the proposal uses examples like Paris (considered within Europe), New York (classified as medium distance), and Bangkok (regarded as long distance) to illustrate potential destinations in each category.

In 2030, the proposed taxes per passenger and per flight for different destinations are set at 60 kroner, 240 kroner, and 390 kroner for Europe, medium, and long-distance flights respectively.

The gradual phase-in means that the average taxes paid by passengers will be lower, estimated at 70 kroner on average in 2025, 85 kroner in 2028, and reaching 100 kroner on average in 2030.