Demand for innovative revenue optimization solutions accelerates

Black Coral Consulting grows its portfolio of elite hospitality clients, marking its first anniversary. Founder Judith Cartwright says industry appetite for commercial expertise has never been stronger, with developers, operators, asset managers, restaurant groups, OTAs and IT firms among her growing list of clients.
Click here to show YOUR banners on this page and only pay for success
You may also like
W Hotels opens new luxury hotel on the Greek Coast
Koh Samui’s very first 5-start luxury hotel gets...
London is top 2022 destination for North American...
Boeing confirms new UPS order for eight more 767...
Marriott Hotels and First-Ever Immersive Guest Rooms
Cruising like a king: 7 over-the-top cruise ship suites
What’s new in Dominica
Jamaica Tourism getting younger
Father and son transform beachfront estate hotel
Carnival Corporation’s Costa Group starts using...
First lawsuit filed in fatal Amtrak train derailment
Global Cricket Equipment Market Size 2022 Global...
New Cape Town to Atlanta flight on Delta Air Lines
Tennessee Tourism honors Donald and Phil
Embraer signs first E-Jets passenger-to-freight...
Star Alliance Rio De Janeiro Airport Lounge expands...
Golden Tulip Jaipur has a new man in charge
New Era of Digital Marketing for Thailand Tourism
Mask Defect Inspection Equipment Market Size To Grow...
Italian Exhibition Group half-year report exceeds...
Riviera Maya hotel celebrates 2 decades of unique...
World’s deepest shipwreck discovered 4.3 miles below...
Former Tanzanian Army General to run Ngorongoro...
New Toronto Pearson to New York JFK flights on Swoop
Newark, New York to Dubai Nonstop Flight Announced
Jamaica hosts roadshow campaign for travel advisors...
Seychelles Tourism Festival is back!
Cheese Market Growth CAGR of 3.6%, Restraints, Mergers...
CruiseCompete Celebrates 19 Years With 19 Million...
New Radisson resort in Morocco’s Blue Pearl...
About the author
editor
Editor in chief for eTurboNew is Linda Hohnholz. She is based in the eTN HQ in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments