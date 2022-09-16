Click here to show YOUR banners on this page and only pay for success

Business Travel Quick News United Arab Emirates

Demand for innovative revenue optimization solutions accelerates

15 mins ago
by editor
Black Coral Consulting grows its portfolio of elite hospitality clients, marking its first anniversary. Founder Judith Cartwright says industry appetite for commercial expertise has never been stronger, with developers, operators, asset managers, restaurant groups, OTAs and IT firms among her growing list of clients.

