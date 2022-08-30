Demand for Global Vitamin D Market Size & Share to Surpass USD USD 5.02 billion by 2030, Exhibit a CAGR of 7.03% | Trends, Growth, Price, Analysis & Forecast Report by Market.Biz

The vitamin D market is expected to account for USD 2.4 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 5.02 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.03%. The vitamin D market is fueled by increasing awareness of vitamin D deficiency, increasing incidence of osteoporosis in women, and increasing incidence of malnutrition in children. But regulatory standards for vitamin D limit the market. Increasing government initiatives and awareness campaigns are expected to create new growth opportunities for market growth.

VITAMIN D MARKET TOP SEGMENTS:

LIST OF THE COMPANIES PROFILES:

•Company one

•Zhejiang Garden Biochemical High-Tech

•Taizhou Hisound Chemical

•Kingdomway

•Zhejiang NHU Company

•Royal DSM

•BASF

•Zhejiang Medicine

•Fermenta

VITAMIN D MARKET BY TYPES:

•Food Grade

•Feed Grade

•Medical Grade

VITAMIN D MARKET BY APPLICATION:

•Feed

•Medical

•Food

REGIONAL SEGMENTS OF THE VITAMIN D MARKET:

•North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

•South America (Brazil, Argentina, Other)

•Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Southeast Asia)

•Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy)

•Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa)

