Delta Sky Way at LAX Work Complete

LAX serves as one of Delta’s most important coastal hubs, operating over 155 peak-day flights to nearly 55 destinations across the globe, serving 19 of the top 20 markets for Los Angeles customers.
Today, Delta Air Lines and Los Angeles World Airports have unveiled the final major phase of the years-long, $2.3 billion Delta Sky Way at LAX project.
