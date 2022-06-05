Aviation Bahamas Breaking Travel News Country | Region Destination Newsletter Tourism Tourist USA

Delta Resumes Nonstop Flights from Atlanta to Central Abaco, Bahamas

46 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
4 min read
The Bahamas
image courtesy of The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

Beginning Monday, 6 June 2022, Delta Air Lines will relaunch weekly nonstop service from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) to Marsh Harbour International Airport (MHH) in The Abacos, Bahamas. Travelers can now book flights and plan their next adventure, exploring the island’s pristine, untouched beaches and picturesque streets.

In under two hours, visitors traveling from Atlanta will reach The Abacos, the boating capital of The Bahamas, known as an epicenter for island hoppers and a paradise for those drawn to the sea. Once ashore, guests find charming colonial towns, championship golf courses, and newly reopened hotels and restaurants to enjoy.

There are a host of activities and new developments throughout The Abacos, making it a must-visit summer destination:

  • Visit the 160-year-old Elbow Reef Lighthouse for breathtaking views; dive below the waves to see storied shipwrecks, shallow coral reefs, and sea turtle populations, or admire local artwork at Pete Johnston’s Art Gallery and Foundry.
  • Earlier this year, the Bahama Beach Club reopened in Treasure Cay, a beloved beach-filled paradise, offering guests two-, three-, four- and five-room beachfront condos and two on-site restaurants.
  • The Abaco Club on Winding Bay landed a spot on Golfweek’s “Best Courses in 2022” list touting its Scottish-style links course and sparkling seaside backdrop.
  • Walker’s Cay welcomed back fishermen in late 2021 with its newly enlarged superyacht marina and plans for additional amenities, including a pool, spa, and bungalows.

The new nonstop route will operate five-times weekly, every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday, departing Atlanta at 11:05 a.m. EDT and returning from Marsh Harbour at 2:30 p.m. EDT. To learn more about The Bahamas, head to Bahamas.com, while travelers ready to pack their bags can book their flights today by visiting Delta.com.  

The Bahamas is committed to the safety of its residents and visitors and continues to update on-island and arrival policies as necessary. To stay up-to-date on the latest protocols and entry requirements, please visit Bahamas.com/travelupdates.

ABOUT THE BAHAMAS

With over 700 islands and cays, and 16 unique island destinations, The Bahamas lies just 50 miles off the coast of Florida, offering an easy flyaway escape that transports travelers away from their everyday. The Islands of The Bahamas have world-class fishing, diving, boating, and thousands of miles of the earth’s most spectacular water and beaches waiting for families, couples, and adventurers. Explore all the islands have to offer at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube, or Instagram to see why It’s Better in The Bahamas.

About the author

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

