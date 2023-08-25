Delta Air Lines Launches New Miami to Nassau Route

The Bahamas is getting another major airlift boost with the announcement of Delta Air Lines’ new route.

The new flight service will be from Miami International Airport to Lynden Pindling International Airport commencing this fall.

It is the first time the Atlanta-based carrier will have direct flights from Miami into The Bahamas‘ capital city of Nassau, said a spokesman for the carrier.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation of The Bahamas, the Honorable I. Chester Cooper, said additional flights like this are driving tourism to record numbers this year.

“This move is another demonstration of the incredible demand for the destination and the reward of our efforts to strengthen partnerships to increase stopover visitors to our shores”.

“The route will help satisfy that demand and it will also help Bahamians get to and from Florida easier.”

According to the Ministry of Tourism’s data, Florida is top among the USA Sales Territories, with Miami delivering over 70,000 visitors to The Bahamas during the first six months of 2023.

The direct morning flight, which begins on November 5, 2023, will operate daily with a Boeing 737-800, and is targeted to provide year-round service.

With this route, Delta Air Lines will service Nassau from five US airports for the winter, including Atlanta, Boston, JFK, and LaGuardia.