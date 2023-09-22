Delta Air Lines Largest-Ever Trans-Atlantic Schedule

Delta Air Lines announced its largest-ever trans-Atlantic schedule for next year.

Delta is the largest carrier to Europe, Africa and the Middle East from its JFK hub and will operate nearly 260 weekly flights next summer to 18 countries and 29 destinations throughout the region.

Delta Air Lines will again offer a nonstop flight from Atlanta to Zurich four times weekly beginning May 31, 2024, adding to the nearly 180 weekly flights to 21 destinations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East from the airline’s hometown hub.

Delta will also increase service from LAX to Sydney, Australia, to twice-daily and extend daily flight from LAX to Auckland, New Zealand to year-round service