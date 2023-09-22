Airline News eTurboNews | eTN Short News USA Travel News

Delta Air Lines Largest-Ever Trans-Atlantic Schedule

Add Comment
4 days ago
by Harry Johnson
1 min read
, Delta Air Lines Largest-Ever Trans-Atlantic Schedule, eTurboNews | eTN
Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

SME in Travel? Click here!

Delta Air Lines announced its largest-ever trans-Atlantic schedule for next year.

Delta is the largest carrier to Europe, Africa and the Middle East from its JFK hub and will operate nearly 260 weekly flights next summer to 18 countries and 29 destinations throughout the region.

Delta Air Lines will again offer a nonstop flight from Atlanta to Zurich four times weekly beginning May 31, 2024, adding to the nearly 180 weekly flights to 21 destinations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East from the airline’s hometown hub.

Delta will also increase service from LAX to Sydney, Australia, to twice-daily and extend daily flight from LAX to Auckland, New Zealand to year-round service

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXing