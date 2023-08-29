Delta Air Lines brings back more trans-Atlantic and trans-Pacific flights

As Delta Air Lines works to restart service in line with the lifting of travel restrictions, potential vaccine availability and the gradual return of demand, customers will see more trans-Atlantic and trans-Pacific flights to top business and leisure destinations for the winter 2020-2021 and summer 2021 seasons.

While the airline expects pre-COVID-19 level recovery for international flying to continue to lag U.S. domestic, Delta plans to add over 50 transoceanic flights next summer, compared to the summer 2020 schedule.

Delta will focus its strengths in its core markets and with the support of its partners, offer customers a wide array of onward connections.

“While significant hurdles remain in the global fight against the pandemic, we are ready to connect customers to the people, places, opportunities and experiences they’re longing for,” said Joe Esposito, S.V.P. – Network Planning. “Customers flying internationally can look forward to a modernized fleet featuring our latest cabin products and a travel experience that prioritizes their health and the health of our employees from check-in to baggage claim.”

As customers consider future travel, whether international or domestic, Delta’s multi-layered approach to their health and safety ensures peace of mind throughout the travel journey. These include, but are not limited to:

Sanitizing all aircraft with electrostatic spraying before departure and extensive pre-flight disinfection of high-touch points throughout the aircraft interior.

Using state-of-the-art air circulation systems with HEPA filters that extract more than 99.99% of particles, including viruses.

Blocking all middle seats and limiting the number of customers per flight through Jan. 6, 2021.

Requiring face masks throughout the airport, in Delta Sky Clubs and on board the aircraft

Delta’s partners have also introduced measures to ensure that customers enjoy a hassle-free, seamless and safe experience from start to finish, with regular updates posted on their websites as service returns.

Delta will operate the adjusted schedule with a more efficient, upgraded fleet of Airbus A350-900s, A330-900neos and refurbished Boeing 767s, following the retirement of its Boeing 777 aircraft by the end of October 2020.

Customers can also enjoy greater flexibility in case their plans change, as Delta has extended its change-fee waiver for new flights purchased through Sept. 30, 2020.

Delta’s schedule remains subject to change due to the evolving nature of COVID-19, customer demand, government travel regulations and federal health guidelines. Specific restart dates may vary for previously suspended routes due to travel restrictions and other operational requirements. Delta will make decisions about resuming additional service on other routes at a later date.

Trans-Pacific Schedule

Delta is maintaining its global presence and investment in Seattle (SEA) over the next year, which continues to be a premier gateway for travel to Asia. Continued daily service next year from Sea-Tac to Tokyo-Haneda (HND), Seoul-Incheon (ICN), Beijing (BJS), and Shanghai (PVG) will allow customers to connect further within the region through Delta’s partners, Korean Air and China Eastern.

With the opening of the new international arrivals facility at SEA, Delta will offer an entirely upgraded experience for local and connecting customers with direct or one-stop partner access to over 95% of Asia markets. Customers traveling from Seattle to any destination the airline serves in Asia will enjoy an enhanced experience on efficient, next-generation aircraft featuring the award-winning Delta One suites and the popular Delta Premium Select cabin.

At Delta’s partner hub at ICN, customers can connect on Delta’s current flights from Atlanta (ATL), Detroit (DTW) and Seattle to over 70 destinations throughout Asia via partner Korean Air. In April 2021, Delta plans to return to service between Minneapolis (MSP) and Seoul-Incheon.

Delta also remains committed to the Japan market and by summer 2021, will offer service from seven U.S. cities to Haneda, Tokyo’s closest and most convenient airport. Currently, the airline offers up to 14 weekly flights across its Atlanta, Detroit, Los Angeles (LAX) and Seattle gateways. Beginning in December 2020, Delta plans to add up to four-times weekly services between Haneda and Honolulu (HNL).

Between the U.S. and China, Delta is working closely with governments in both countries to increase service in response to high demand. Currently, Delta operates four weekly flights to Shanghai (PVG) from Detroit and Seattle. Subject to approval, the airline plans to increase service between these destinations. In summer 2021, Delta hopes to operate daily service between Shanghai and Detroit, Seattle and Los Angeles, plus daily service connecting Sea-Tac with Beijing’s new Daxing Airport, subject to government approval.

To Australia, Delta plans to maintain a minimum of thrice-weekly service between Los Angeles and Sydney (SYD) before resuming daily service in 2021. The flight will be operated on Airbus 350-900 aircraft beginning in November, which offers more luxury and comfort with the Delta One suite, Delta Premium Select cabin, large in-flight entertainment screens and more personal stowage.

U.S. Hub Route IATA Winter Schedule (Oct. 25-March 27) IATA Summer Schedule (March 28-Oct. 30) ATL ATL-HND 4x weekly 1 daily ATL-ICN +5x weekly 1 daily DTW DTW-HND 3x weekly 1 daily DTW-NGO 3x weekly DTW-ICN Daily 1 daily DTW-PVG* +2x weekly 1 daily LAX LAX-HND 3x weekly 1 daily LAX-PVG* 1 daily LAX-SYD +3x weekly 1 daily MSP MSP-HND 5x weekly MSP-ICN 5x weekly SEA SEA-HND 4x weekly 1 daily SEA-ICN +4x weekly 1 daily SEA-PVG* +2x weekly 1 daily SEA-BJS* 1 daily Additional Service PDX-HND 5x weekly HNL-HND 4x weekly** 1 daily ICN-MNL 4x weekly 1 daily

*Subject to government approval

**Starting in December 2020

Trans-Atlantic Schedule

As travel restrictions lift and Delta begins to restore its global network, the airline plans to increase flying in the trans-Atlantic market from winter 2020-2021 to summer 2021.

Between September and October, Delta will resume service to several major business and leisure markets, including a buildup at its hub in New York-JFK.

In September, Delta will resume:

Atlanta – Lagos*(LOS)

Boston – London-Heathrow (LHR)

New York-JFK – Accra* (ACC)

New York-JFK – Barcelona (BCN)

New York-JFK – Madrid (MAD)

New York-JFK – Rome (FCO)

In October, Delta will add:

New York-JFK – Brussels (BRU)

New York-JFK – Dublin (DUB

New York-JFK – Frankfurt (FRA)

New York-JFK – Zurich (ZRH)

Seattle – Paris-Charles de Gaulle (CDG)

Service between Boston and Paris will return in November.

Following this resumption of service in the fall, Delta expects to maintain a similar schedule across the Atlantic through winter 2021.

Moving into next summer, Delta will expand its hub-to-hub flying between the U.S. and Europe, offering nonstop daily service to Amsterdam (AMS), Paris and London-Heathrow from Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, New York-JFK and Minneapolis. From Seattle and Salt Lake City, customers will have nonstop daily access to Amsterdam and Paris. Delta’s LAX hub will offer nonstop service to Paris. This expansion also marks a restart of trans-Atlantic service for L.A., Minneapolis and Salt Lake City.

Additionally, Delta will add back service to Paris from our focus cities Cincinnati (CVG) and Raleigh-Durham (RDU), as well as service to Amsterdam from Portland (PDX).

From AMS, CDG or LHR, customers will then have access to over 160 destinations throughout the region via partners Virgin Atlantic and Air France-KLM.

Delta remains committed to ensuring customers benefit from easy access across the pond through its key hubs in ATL, BOS and JFK. By next summer, customers traveling through JFK will have direct access to six more seasonal destinations popular with leisure travelers. Delta will also resume popular vacation spots from Atlanta, such as Barcelona, Dublin, Rome and Madrid. Service from Boston to Paris, London-Heathrow and Dublin will increase to daily.

U.S. Hub Route IATA Winter Schedule (Oct. 25-March 27) IATA Summer Schedule (March 28-Oct. 30) ATL ATL-AMS 2 daily 3 daily ATL-CDG 1 daily 2 daily ATL-FRA 4x weekly 1 daily ATL-JNB* 3x weekly** 5x weekly ATL-LHR 1 daily 2 daily ATL-LOS* Up to 1 daily 4x weekly ATL-MUC 3x weekly 1 daily ATL-BCN 1 daily ATL-DUB 1 daily ATL-FCO 1 daily ATL-MAD 1 daily ATL-STR 5x weekly BOS BOS-AMS 1 daily 1 daily BOS-CDG 4x weekly 1 daily BOS-LHR 5x weekly 1 daily BOS-DUB 1 daily DTW DTW-AMS 1 daily 3 daily DTW-CDG 1 daily 1 daily DTW-FRA 1 daily DTW-LHR 1 daily JFK JFK-ACC* Up to 1 daily 5x weekly JFK-AMS 1 daily 2 daily JFK-BCN 5x weekly 1 daily JFK-BRU 5x weekly 1 daily JFK-CDG 1 daily 2 daily JFK-DSS 3x weekly 3x weekly JFK-DUB 5x weekly 1 daily JFK-FCO 5x weekly Up to 2 daily JFK-FRA 5x weekly 1 daily JFK-LHR 1 daily 2 daily JFK-MAD 5x weekly 1 daily JFK-MXP 5x weekly 1 daily JFK-TLV Up to 2 daily 2 daily JFK-ZRH 5x weekly 1 daily JFK-ATH Up to 2 daily JFK-EDI 1 daily JFK-KEF 5x weekly JFK-LIS 1 daily JFK-LOS* 3x weekly JFK-NCE 1 daily JFK-VCE 1 daily LAX LAX-CDG 1 daily MSP MSP-AMS 2 daily MSP-CDG 1 daily MSP-LHR 1 daily SEA SEA-AMS 1 daily 1 daily SEA-CDG 4x weekly 1 daily SLC SLC-AMS 1 daily SLC-CDG 1 daily Focus Cities RDU-CDG 5x weekly PDX-AMS 4x weekly CVG-CDG 4x weekly

*Subject to government approval

**Starting Dec. 13

IATA refers to the International Air Transport Association.

