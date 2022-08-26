Delta adds more CES 2023 Las Vegas flights from Amsterdam, London, Paris, Incheon & Mexico City

Nearly 320 inbound and outbound flights account for an approximately 50% seat increase over the regular Las Vegas schedule in January

Delta Air Lines announced additional flights from 16 US cities and three of its international hubs to Las Vegas for CES 2023 — the most influential tech event in the world.

The nearly 320 inbound and outbound flights account for an approximately 50% seat increase over the regular Las Vegas schedule in January.

Delta Air Lines will add approximately 23,000 seats to and from LAS January 3-4 and January 7-9, 2023, including more than 5,800 seats in Delta’s four premium cabins.

“From sports championships to major industry milestones, Delta consistently works to meet our customers’ demand to attend the world’s biggest events by adding more seats and flights,” said Joe Esposito, S.V.P. Network Planning.

“After two years of virtual programming, we know CES attendees are looking forward to connecting in person, and the Delta team is excited to get them to and from Las Vegas safely and reliably, with the world-class service for which we’re known.”

Domestically, Delta will operate additional flights to Las Vegas on inbound and outbound conference days from eight of its U.S. hubs. Additionally, the airline will fly nonstop from locations like Austin, Texas; Fort Lauderdale and Orlando, Florida; Orange County, California; and San Diego and San Jose, California — cities that Delta does not otherwise serve nonstop to Las Vegas.

International fliers will have daily service options on Delta and Delta partner-operated flights from Amsterdam, London, Paris, Incheon and Mexico City. All Delta-operated international flights will feature four product experiences: Delta One, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin.

