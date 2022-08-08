Click here to show YOUR banners on this page and only pay for success

Airlines Airport Aviation Breaking Travel News Business Travel Canada Destination India News People Rebuilding Tourism Transportation Travel Wire News

Delhi to Vancouver flight is now daily on Air India

16 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
3 min read
Delhi to Vancouver flight is now daily on Air India
Delhi to Vancouver flight is now daily on Air India
Written by Harry Johnson

Boeing has been working closely with Air India to restore 777-300ER that had been grounded due to COVID-19 pandemic

Air India today announced the increase in frequencies between Delhi and Vancouver, Canada, from 3x weekly to daily service with effect from August 31. 

This enhancement in frequency caters to growing traffic between India and Canada and has been enabled by the return to service of the widebody Boeing 777-300ER aircraft with three class configuration of first, business and economy.   

Manufacturer Boeing has been working closely with Air India following its acquisition by Tata Group to restore aircraft that had been grounded for prolonged periods due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other reasons. The progressive restoration of these aircraft has already allowed Air India to increase schedule resilience and will allow further frequency and network increases over the coming months.

“This increase in our frequency between Delhi and Vancouver is very welcome for many reasons. It is another sign of recovery from the pandemic and caters to strong customer demand. More importantly, it marks the first step in restoring Air India’s fleet and international network,” said Mr. Campbell Wilson, MD and CEO, Air India.

“We are pleased to mark this significant milestone, and the team at Air India is hard at work to enable more expansion in the near future,” he added.

Air India’s widebody fleet currently stands at 43 aircraft, of which 33 are operational. This is a significant improvement from 28 aircraft that the airline was operating till recently. The remaining aircraft will be progressively returned to service by early 2023.

DELHI – VANCOUVER SCHEDULE FROM 31 AUGUST 2022

RouteFlight No.Days of operation DailyDepartureArrival
Delhi-VancouverAI 185Daily05:15hrs07:15hrs
Vancouver-DelhiAI 186Daily10:15hrs   13:15hrs+1
Share this Article
PrintCopyLinkedInTelegramVKMessengerWhatsAppSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXing
More on: | | | |

Related News

You may also like

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

Leave a Comment

Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly