Delano Lifestyle Hotels Expand to Miami, New York, and London

Ennismore has unveiled the next chapter for its luxury lifestyle brand Delano. Following the highly anticipated reopening of Delano Miami Beach, two new signings — Delano SoHo New York and Delano London — mark a bold new era of expansion and creativity for the brand.

The brand’s global growth now spans Miami, New York, London, Dubai, and Paris, firmly positioning Delano at the forefront of the modern luxury lifestyle scene.

This growth follows Ennismore’s strategic partnership with Cain, which acquired a minority stake in Delano in 2024. Together, they are investing in the brand’s global presence. In tandem, Ben Pundole joins as Chief Brand Officer, bringing his deep expertise in shaping innovative and culturally resonant hospitality brands.

Delano Lifestyle Hotels has Competitors

DITION Hotels (Marriott International)

Founded by Ian Schrager (who also created the original Delano).

Focus: sophisticated minimalism, nightlife, and artful design.

Presence: global gateway cities (New York, London, Miami, Tokyo).

Closest conceptual rival to Delano.

2. The Standard Hotels

Known for social energy, bold design, and creative community appeal.

Focus: cultural relevance and vibrant nightlife.

Properties in Miami Beach, London, Bangkok, Ibiza.

Appeals to Delano’s same social-luxury traveler base.

3. 1 Hotels (SH Hotels & Resorts)

Sustainability-driven luxury brand.

Focus: biophilic design, wellness, and eco-luxury.

Properties in Miami, New York, London, Toronto, San Francisco.

A strong competitor in the wellness-driven luxury lifestyle space.

4. Soho House (Members’ Club + Hotel Hybrid)

Targeting creative professionals with private-club exclusivity.

Focus: community, dining, and wellness.

Properties in London, New York, Barcelona, and worldwide.

Competes for the same social, design-led clientele.

5. Rosewood Hotels & Resorts (particularly Rosewood Urban Retreats)