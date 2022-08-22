Deep Learning Market Will Reach a Valuation of over USD 31.43 Bn towards 2032-end: Market.us

The deep learning market had value USD 31.43 billion in 2021, It is projected to increase at a CAGR of 34.2%. This study uses 2021 as the base year. The forecast period runs from 2022 through 2032.

Due to its high computational capability and improved data-driven app, deep learning will grow in popularity over the next few years. This market has seen significant growth due to its key drivers: increasing computational power, decreasing hardware costs, and greater adoption of cloud-based technology. These factors contribute to the growth of speech recognition software, automotive vehicles, and language translation services. They also receive extensive applications in the retail, healthcare and security, as well as manufacturing, industries.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive [email protected] https://market.us/report/deep-learning-market/request-sample/

Deep Learning Market demand has seen a significant increase in Deep Learning applications. These applications are image recognition, voice recognition, signal recognition, & data mining. Deep Learning Market Growth has been driven by the growing demand for deep learning and voice recognition software such as Amazon Alexa, Apple Siri, and Amazon’s Alexa. The major attributes of this market include the widespread adoption of cloud-base services, and the increasing amount of unstructured information. The market is also driven by models for image recognition and speech recognition, language translation, and data mining.

Deep Learning Market: Restraints and Challenges

The overall market growth will be impeded by certain challenges and restrictions. A lack of technical knowledge in deep learning, and limitations on standards and protocols could all contribute to security risks. There are many points that can be hacked. Complex, integrated systems and the integration deep learning solutions with existing systems is a challenging task that limits growth.

Deep Learning Market Key Trends:

In recent years, the retail industry has seen a major shift in its core operations. Many notable brands have chosen to focus their efforts on online service and fewer onsite offerings. Deep learning allows retailers automation and streamlining of processes in a way previously unimagined. Additionally, retailers can really harness the power AI to improve user experience and automate tedious tasks.

Top winners: Key Market Players

Advanced Devices, Inc.

ARM Ltd.

Clarifai Inc.

Entilic

Google Inc.

HyperVerge

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation and Other Key Players

The Latest Developments:

1. Baidu Inc. revealed many new features on the Baidu AI technology platform in 2021. PaddlePaddle is the base layer of the platform. It provides a foundation for the development of new AI applications.

2. The Skymind recently made USD 11.05 million in 2019 in a project to apply deep learning to multiple companies. The objective was to automate business processes in North America and increase customer acquisition.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 31.43 Bn Growth Rate 34.2% Historical Years 2016-2020 Base Year 2021 Quantitative Units USD In Bn No. of Pages in Report 200+ Pages No. of Tables & Figures 150+ Format PDF/Excel Sample Report Available – Click here to Get a Sample Report

Deep Learning Market Segmentation Analysis

By Solution

Hardware

Software

Service

Installation Services

Integration Services

Maintenance & Support Services

By Service

Central Processing Unit (CPU)

Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)

Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)

Application-Specific Integration Circuit (ASIC)

By Application

Image Recognition

Voice Recognition

Video Surveillance & Diagnostics

Data Mining

By End-use

Automotive

Aerospace & Defence

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Other End-Uses

* Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Deep Learning market has been segmented as follows: **

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Frequently Asked Questions:

What is deep learning?

Why is deep learning booming?

Is deep learning better than machine learning?

What are the benefits of deep learning?

What are the challenges of deep learning?

What is the scope of deep learning market?

Do companies use deep learning?

Is deep learning really AI?

Recommended Reading:

Global Deep Learning Software Market Potentially Growing Significant Business Opportunities to 2031

Global GPU for Deep Learning Market Share | New Technology and Industry Outlook 2022-2031

Global Deep Learning System Market Growth | Business Advancements and Statistics by 2031

Global Deep Learning Chipsets Market Trend | Predictable to Witness Sustainable Evolution Over 2031

Global Deep Learning Chipset Market Share | Key Opportunities and Future Prospect till 2031

About Market.us

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Private Limited) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report providing firm.

Contact Details:

Global Business Development Team – Market.us

Market.us (Powered by Prudour Pvt. Ltd.)

Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300 New York City, NY 10170, United States

Phone: +1 718 618 4351 (International), Phone: +91 78878 22626 (Asia)

Email: [email protected]

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News