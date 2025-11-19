Deadly Tragedy in Patagonia, Chile for Mexican, German, and British Tourists

A sudden blizzard in Chile’s Torres del Paine National Park killed five international tourists as winds neared 120 mph and whiteout conditions trapped their group on a remote trail. Four others were rescued alive as teams battled extreme weather to reach the victims in the rugged Patagonian terrain.

In a harrowing incident in Chile’s remote south, five international tourists have died during a sudden and ferocious snowstorm in Torres del Paine National Park in the Magallanes region of Patagonia.

What happened

The group of nine hikers was traversing a remote section of the park — reportedly near the “Los Perros” camp in the challenging “O” circuit trek, a 4- to 5-hour journey on foot from the nearest vehicle access.

On Monday, November 17, a sudden and extreme blizzard struck: heavy snowfall, whiteout conditions and wind gusts of up to 193 km/h (≈ 120 mph).

Rescue efforts began when the missing group was reported on Monday evening. Four of the hikers were rescued alive; five were found dead by Tuesday.

The deceased include two Mexican nationals, two German nationals, and one British national.

Response and investigation

Chile’s President Gabriel Boric offered condolences to the victims’ families and commended the rescue teams, including park rangers, police and military personnel.

Authorities are working with foreign consulates to repatriate the bodies and are launching an investigation into the circumstances — including the group’s preparation, weather warnings, staffing of the park and whether they were guided.

Context & hazards

Torres del Paine is one of Chile’s most visited national parks, famed for its dramatic peaks, glaciers and trekking routes — but also known for rapidly changing weather and remote terrain. (

The region’s late-spring conditions may have contributed to the tragedy, as mounting tourist traffic meets increasingly unpredictable weather patterns.

Ground access is very challenging in this part of Patagonia; heavy winds prevented helicopter rescues and forced teams to advance on foot under severely difficult conditions.

Impact

For the families and travelling community, the incident is a stark reminder of the risks inherent in high-altitude or remote treks, especially when weather changes suddenly.

For tourism in Chile, it may prompt stricter safety protocols, better weather alerting, stricter enforcement of guided routes and clearer communication of risk to hikers.