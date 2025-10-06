Dazzler Select Launched by Wyndham

Wyndham today introduced Dazzler Select by Wyndham, an extension of its boutique-inspired Dazzler by Wyndham brand, designed for independent hoteliers in the economy lifestyle space.

An extension of its boutique-inspired Dazzler® by Wyndham brand, Dazzler Select empowers owners to preserve the individuality, branding, and character of their hotels while unlocking the benefits of Wyndham’s access to its Wyndham Rewards® loyalty program, global distribution, advanced technology, and dedicated sales and marketing support.