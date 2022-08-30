Data Center UPS Market is Anticipated To Register Around  6.7% CAGR From 2019 To 2028

In 2021, the Data Center UPS Market was worth USD 6.01 billion. From 2019-2028, it is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 6.7%. This market is growing with the opening of new data centers. Data storage demand is increasing in every sector, especially those that provide big data solutions. The need for UPS systems to protect data centers from power outages or surges is growing.

The current scenario sees an exponential rise in cloud computing and a dependence on the internet. This generates massive amounts of data. Data centers can store large amounts of data. Data centers are equipped with UPS power backups to ensure data availability.

Growing Demand:

The market for uninterrupted power supply (data center UPS) is expected to grow due to the increased use of cloud computing services and significant growth in global data centers. Data Center UPS supplies continuous power to data centers and protects against power outages.

Data Centers are an important asset for organizations that allow the processing and distribution of large data in an uninterrupted way. Data center UPS are installed to protect the data.

Download Exclusive Sample of this Premium Report [email protected] https://market.us/report/data-center-ups-market/request-sample/

Driving Factors:

SMEs are increasingly using cloud-based solutions to support growth.

One of the main drivers of the market’s growth is the increasing adoption of cloud-based products and services. Large corporations and governments are looking to adopt cloud-based solutions and applications. In order to store huge amounts of data, global market players are committed to developing modular data centers equipped with immersive technologies. In January 2019, GI Partners bought two NTT Data data centres from NTT Data and invested in the creation of technology infrastructure. CyberPower Systems USA, Inc., also announced the launch, March 2018, of cloud-based software, Power Panel, to control UPS systems. This cloud-based software enables users to remotely monitor, control and even shut down unattended computers.

Restraining Factors:

The low level of awareness among industries, especially emerging Data Center Ups Market like India, China, Brazil, and Argentina about the benefits modular uninterrupted power supply for business operations and efficiency, is hindering the growth and development of the Data Center Ups Market and Data Center Ups .

In-row modular UPS are also installed. This adds weight and space to the machine room as well as complexity in the distribution circuit, which are both major obstacles to growth in Data Center Ups Market.

Market Key Trends:

This report examines the key factors that influence the growth of data center ups market. Our global market research report covers both the factors that have a significant impact on the market and the restraining factors that affect the development of the market.

The report also discusses key trends that are important in the market’s growth. The report also discusses a wide range of qualitative factors and measurements, including operating risks and major industry obstacles.

Recent development:

Some significant recent market developments include:

ABB launches new lithium-ion systems for ABB UPS solutions. These high-reliability high-availability battery solutions are optimized for UPS applications in data center, hospitals and medical centers, offices and banks, education centres, transportation and manufacturing.

ABB has released ABB Ability, which combines Intel DCM with data center automation management.

Key Companies:

Eaton Corp.

Riello

Emerson Network Power

Gamatronic Electron

General Electric

PhoenixContact

PhoenixContact

IntelliPower

Mitsubishi Electric

ABB

Controlled Power Company

Delta Electronics

Fuji Electric

Piller Group

Power Innovation International

Riello

Borri Industrial Power Solutions

Clary

AEG

Belkin International

Segmentation:

Type

Medium Data Center UPS

Large Data Center UPS

Small Data Center UPS

Application

Large Enterprise

SME

Key questions:

Who are the top companies in the Data Center UPS market?

What are the present market trends that will have an impact on the industry in the next years?

What are the market’s driving forces, constraints, and opportunities?

What are the future forecasts that will assist in taking additional strategic steps?

What is the market effect of COVID-19?

Have a Look at Related Reports:

About Market.us:

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Private Limited) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report providing firm.

Contact Details:

Global Business Development Team – Market.us

Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300 New York City, NY 10170, United States

Phone: +1 718 618 4351 (International), Phone: +91 78878 22626 (Asia)

Email: [email protected]

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News