Data Center Cooling Market Value is Set to Grow by USD 13.28 Billion, Progressing at a CAGR of 18% from 2023 to 2032

According to the researches, the global data center cooling market accounted for USD 13.28 billion in 2021. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18% between 2023 to 2032.

Data center operators are extremely dependent on data cooling systems. Data cooling systems are vital in keeping the temperature of large data sets below the acceptable heat range. Data center owners are adopting data centre cooling quickly due to its eco-friendly, efficient, and economical nature. The popularity of 4G and LTE networks is increasing the number of data centres. High computational demands by Media applications and AI has led to an increase in the number of data centres. Edge computing and the increasing number of IoT gadgets will also fuel the growth.

There are two types: air-based cooling and water-based cooling. Air-based cooling uses air to cool data centers. Water-based cool is bifurcated further into immersion cooling and racks with water-cooled liquid coolants that flow across hot components.

Growth Factors

The future growth potential is likely to be created by the demand for more energy-efficient data centers and planned future investments. Additionally, organizations can invest in new data centres to maintain business continuity due to the advent of big data, cloud technology and Internet of Things (IoT). This is another key factor that will drive market growth in the coming years. This means that the growth in global data center facilities is directly related to the rise in cooling needs.

Drivers:

These are some of the key factors driving market growth: increased awareness and efficiency in data centers; increasing construction of datacenters in the Asia-Pacific region.

Demand for cost-effective data centre solutions is growing: Large data centres have been able reduce their operational and capital cooling costs using chillerless datacenters that aren’t dependent on external air. Data center owners want to reduce costs by using cost-effective cooling options.

Restrains:

The market’s growth has been slowed by the high level of cooling costs and power consumption. According to estimates, the market for data center cooling is likely to contract due its high construction and maintenance cost. Market trends could also be affected by factors such as the availability of a backup plan in the event of an outage.

Table: Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 13.28 Bn Growth Rate 18% Historical Years 2016-2020 Base Year 2021 Quantitative Units USD In Bn No. of Pages in Report 200+ Pages No. of Tables & Figures 150+ Format PDF/Excel

Competitive arena:

Asetek

Hitachi

Coolcentric

IBM

Netmagic Solutions

Schneider Electric

Fujitsu Limited

Air Enterprises

Climaveneta Climate Technologies (P) Ltd.

Other Key Players

Recent Development:

CoolIT Systems, Inc., a leading provider of scalable liquid cool solutions for desktops, and data center structures, established a new office at Xinzhuang, New Taipei, on 27 September 2021. This will serve as its international headquarters. The new center will also be equipped with the necessary equipment to conduct product testing and provide innovative solutions for clients.

June 2020 – Asetek announced that it has partnered with Hewlett Packard Enterprise to provide its premium data center liquid cool solutions in HPE Apollo Systems. These are high-performing and density optimized to meet the needs of Artificial Intelligence and high-performance computing (HPC). This integration allows the deployment of high-wattage processors in high density configurations to support computational-intensive workloads.

Market Segmentation Summary Analysis:

By Product Type

Air Conditioners

Chillers

Precision Air Conditioners

Air Handling Units

Other Products

By Application

IT

Telecom

Healthcare

Energy

Retail

BFSI

Other Applications

By Containment

Cold Aisle Containment (CAC)

Hot Aisle Containment (HAC)

Raised Floor with Containment

Raised Floor without Containment

