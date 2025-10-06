Dallas to Taipei Non Stop in EVA AIAR

EVA Air’s President Mr. Clay Sun celebrating the Dallas-Forth Worth to Taipei inaugural flight with guests. From left to right: Fort Worth Mayor Pro Tem Carlos Flores. Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States, Ambassador Alexander Tah-Ray YUI, EVA AIR President Clay Sun, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Executive Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer Mr. Ken Buchanan, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Vice President of Airline Relations, Mr. Milton De La Paz.

Taiwan-based Star Alliance Carrier EVA Air launched its new Dallas-Fort Worth to Taipei route with a special inaugural ceremony held at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. The event was co-hosted by EVA Air President Clay Sun, Ambassador Alexander Tah-Ray Yui of Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States, and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Mr. Ken Buchanan. Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Vice President of Airline Relations and Cargo Business Development, Mr. Milton De La Paz, Mayor Pro Tem of Fort Worth, Carlos Flores, and other distinguished guests are also invited to join the ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the launch.