Czechia-Russia diplomacy is expected to be restored in contrast to Russia’s actions in Ukraine. European nations are seeking to improve their diplomatic efforts in Moscow. Among those nations is Czech too. Czech Prime Minister Fiala talked about similar efforts to strengthen ties during an interview.

The Czech government is placing a high priority on entering a new phase of cooperation with Russia. Currently, diplomatic relations are at a stagnant. Ambassador Vítězslav Pivoňka continues to reside in Prague without the necessary supervision. In Moscow, the young diplomat Jiří Čistecky is taking on a significant role in leading the Czech delegation.

As the Czech Republic seeks to repair relations in the aftermath of Russian aggression against Ukraine, the situation is approaching a resolution. The Czech government plans to send a new, fully-qualified envoy to Russia, which may slow down the transition process.