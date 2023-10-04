Czech Republic Sites Make UNESCO World Heritage List

The Czech Republic announced the UNESCO World Heritage Committee has decided to include Zatec and the Landscape of the Saaz Hops on its list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites for 2023.

At the heart of this brewing paradise lies Žatec, a semi-early redbine hop also known as Saaz. This hop variety, known for its traditional, smooth, and aromatic qualities, gives beer its outstanding flavor and fragrance. The Žatec region’s hop-growing tradition dates back to the Middle Ages, and over time, it has become a hop metropolis.

The town of Žatec is a historical center with hop stores, and old drying and packing plants. Žatec even lays claim to the title of having the “smallest hop garden in the world.” Near the village of Stekník, lies a Rococo château with an Italian-style terraced garden, creating a unique blend of architecture amidst the hop fields.