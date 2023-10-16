Cyprus Tourism Industry Pushes for Enhanced Connectivity and Winter Season Incentives

Cyprus tourism industry stakeholders are advocating for better connectivity and incentives during the winter season to address challenges and enhance the sector’s prospects. This includes targeting key markets like Germany and France and increasing government marketing efforts. Improved collaboration between the Deputy Ministry of Tourism and the Transport Ministry is suggested to enhance flight availability during the winter months.

A survey conducted by Cyprus Incentives & Meetings Associates (CIMA) suggests that the government should address the issue of seasonality in the Cyprus tourism industry and enhance connectivity to the island.

The survey involved 21 out of 27 CIMA members, including destination management companies and hotels, providing valuable insights into the challenges, opportunities, and emerging trends in the Cyprus meetings and incentives sector, particularly during the summer.

The majority (61.9%) of respondents are optimistic about the MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) tourism sector in Cyprus for 2023 and 2024. Germany (57.1%) and France (52.4%) are preferred target markets, and connectivity (81%) is a major concern. To address seasonality, most participants suggest increased government marketing efforts (90.5%) and incentives for airlines to maintain winter flights (71.4%). Connectivity is seen as a critical issue, with 95.3% considering current connectivity to and from Cyprus inadequate. Collaboration between the Deputy Ministry of Tourism and the Transport Ministry is suggested to improve flight availability during the winter season.