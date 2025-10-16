Curacao Top 3 Tourist Markets: Netherlands, USA, Colombia

The Curaçao Tourist Board announced a positive tourism performance, recording a solid 8% rise in stayover arrivals compared to September of the previous year. A total of 53,671 stayover visitors were welcomed in September 2025.

The performance by region was positive from both South and North America, as well as Europe. North America led with a 13% increase in arrivals, followed by South America with an 11% increase, and Europe with a 4% increase compared to September 2024. In contrast, the Caribbean region recorded a decline of 8%. The European region remained the top source in absolute number of arrivals with 21,407 stayover visitors, followed by South America with 14,516 and North America with 14,283 stayover visitors. According to Immigration Card data, visitors stayed an average of 8.3 nights during the month of September.

Top 3 Source Markets for Curacao

The Netherlands: Curaçao welcomed 17,693 visitors from the Netherlands in September 2025, reflecting a 3% increase compared to September 2024. Of these visitors, 57% stayed in non-resort accommodations, while 43% opted for resort hotels. The average length of stay of the Dutch visitor was 12 nights.

United States of America: Out of USA, a total of 13,245 arrivals is recorded in September 2025, a 11% increase compared to the same period last year. In terms of accommodation, 69% of visitors chose resort hotels, while 31% stayed in alternative accommodations. The average length of stay was 5.8 nights.

Colombia: Visitor arrivals from Colombia totaled 3,803 in September 2025, marking a 26% increase compared to September 2024. Colombian visitors stayed an average of 5 nights, with 57% choosing resort hotels.

Year-to-date highlights for Curacao Tourism

Tourism performance for January through September 2025 indicates sustained growth for Curaçao, with a total of 1,207,419 visitors recorded. This figure comprises 581,144 stayover arrivals, 34,262 day-trippers, and 592,013 cruise passengers, reflecting an overall 7% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

Stayover arrivals increased by 13% year-to-date compared to the same period in 2024, indicating a strong upward trajectory in the island’s core tourism segment.

September results reinforce this trend, highlighting Curaçao’s strengthened position within the regional tourism landscape.