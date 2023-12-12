Cunard’s Luxury Queen Elizabeth Cruises to Alaska in 2025

Cunard announces the launch of its highly anticipated Alaska 2025 season.

Queen Elizabeth luxury cruise liner will have a total of 11 Alaska voyages departing from and returning to Seattle. The duration of these voyages ranges from 7 to 11 nights, with the first departure on June 12 and the last departure on September 25.

Cunard guests will have plenty of time to explore port cities like Ketchikan, known for its vibrant totem poles, or Sitka, boasting 22 buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places, with 24 departures scheduled for late evening.

Travelers in this breathtaking region should not miss the opportunity to witness the awe-inspiring Hubbard Glacier. Additionally, at Icy Strait Point, guests have the chance to partake in exciting activities such as embarking on a whale-watching adventure or enjoying the exhilarating sensation of riding the largest zipline in the world.

The UNESCO-listed Glacier Bay National Park, renowned for its majestic glaciers and snow-covered mountains, is sure to be a standout attraction during any journey through Alaska. Additional stops along the way include Juneau, Skagway, Tracy Arm Fjord, Endicott Arm, and Hubbard Glacier.

On board Queen Elizabeth, guests will be fully immersed in the Alaska experience. Renowned explorers and accomplished adventurers will share their heroic feats, providing a unique educational component to the journey. This season we are honored to have onboard the legendary mountaineer Kenton Cool, the fearless polar skier Preet Chandi, and the acclaimed wildlife filmmaker Doug Allen.

Guests onboard will have the opportunity to explore the depths of Alaskan culture by enjoying flavors sourced from both the land and the sea. This unique dining experience perfectly complements the awe-inspiring surroundings, all while indulging in cocktails inspired by the breathtaking glacial scenery of Alaska.