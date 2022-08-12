Cunard ends mandatory pre-cruise COVID-19 test requirement

From September 6, self-testing prior to travel will change from “mandatory” to “highly recommended” for vaccinated guests

Cunard today announced updated Covid-19 protocols and guidelines, with adjusted pre-travel testing requirements.

From Tuesday, September 6, 2022, self-testing prior to travel will change from “mandatory” to “highly recommended” for vaccinated guests on the vast majority of voyages.

Only guests sailing on longer, more complex itineraries will be required to have an observed or in person antigen or PCR test with a fit to travel certificate prior to departure. These include a number of sailings of 16 nights or more and other specific voyages.

These new guidelines apply to all Cunard itineraries sailing from Southampton, England, and all other departure points, with the exception of countries where government regulations and protocols may vary including Canada and Australia.

“These updated protocols reflect the current environment across the world and while certain key elements have relaxed, our commitment to protect the health and wellbeing of all guests, crew and the communities we visit remains an ongoing and vital consideration,” said Matt Gleaves, vice president, Commercial, North America and Australasia. “They also ensure that the ease of cruising remains at the fore and that all guests of all ages can enjoy a voyage with unrivalled dining, relaxation and exploration options and unmatched service levels at extraordinary value for money.”

Exact requirements will be communicated to all guests in due course with the latest updates on www.cunard.com from early September.

All the updated guidelines and protocols are subject to local regulations of applicable homeports and destinations.

