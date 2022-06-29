Cruising like a king: 7 over-the-top cruise ship suites

Cruise industry analysts offer an inside look at what cruise line customers want in cruise vacations based on their requests

Want to cruise like a king? Cruise travel experts just issued an update on the most gorgeous suites offered on cruise ships. But you better hurry up – these suites are extremely popular and sell out quickly.

After serving up over 18 million cruise quotes, industry analysts offer an inside look at what cruise line customers want in cruise vacations based on their requests.

Seven Over-the-Top Suites

1. Royal Loft Suite: Royal Caribbean

Spread across two decks with a two-floor-high living, the 1640 sq ft Royal Loft Suite can accommodate up to 6 guests with its two bedrooms. It boasts of a private balcony with a whirlpool, media room on the first floor and patio seating on the large outdoor balcony.

You walk up to your master bedroom perched on top of the stairs in the upper deck with stunning views over the wall to floor windows.

You even get a telescope in the balcony deck for star gazing and a Royal genie (that’s what they call their concierge) to help you get the front row show seats or best tables in the restaurants onboard.

2. Iconic Suite: Celebrity Cruises

Seated high above the bridge, with panoramic views of the ocean – the Iconic Suites aboard newly launched Celebrity Edge series pamper you with luxury. These 1892 sq ft homes come with private terrace and hot tub, floor-to-ceiling windows, whirlpool tub and king-sized beds with cashmere mattress.

You also get unlimited lunch/dinner at the specialty restaurants and an in-room Peloton to burn those extra calories. Make sure you upgrade to the best beverage package for your needs with Celebrity offering 2 upgrade options.

3. Wish Tower Suite: Disney Cruise Line

Disney says this is a first of its kind– it looks so when you see the suite perched above the forward funnel like a high castle in a Disney movie. You take a private entry to get into this “Moana” movie inspired living room with a chandelier and floor to ceiling windows.

This 1966 sq ft two-bedroom suite can accommodate up to 8 passengers and comes with a library (which can turn into a bedroom if needed).

4. Owner’s Suite: Oceania

The Owner’s Suite makes a great first impression by opening to a grand foyer with a bar and a grand piano. You walk the 2000 sq ft suite to a large living space curated by The Ralph Lauren Home and on the opposite side is the king-sized bedroom with classic marble bathrooms.

The Owner’s Suite pampers you with a Bulgari gift set, cashmere blankets and a complimentary in bar set-up with 6 full bottles of premium spirits. You also get unlimited access at Aquamar Spa terrace and private access to Executive lounge which also houses a library.

Also, did we tell you about the wrap-around balcony around the suite with patio deck and the whirlpools?

5. Regent Suite: Regent Seven Seas Cruises

What happens when you add in an extra pinch of luxury to a premium cruise line? You get a lavish 4443 sq ft suite adorned by fine art and luxuries ranging from Lithographs by Picasso, Steinway Grand Maroque Piano to an in-suite jacuzzi and a private balcony with mini-pool.

The largest in this list – Regent Suite can accommodate 6 guests with its 2 large bedrooms and gold accented 2.5 marble stoned bathrooms. Sleep on the clouds with the King Size Hastens Vividus Bed in the master bedroom. Get chauffeured everyday with your private car and very own guide to explore the unlimited shore excursions.

And head back to a unique dinner with a Ship Senior Officer at one of the 7 restaurants onboard.

6. Balmoral Suite: Cunard

The Queen’s abode. The Balmoral suite named after the Queen’s Scottish retreat is spread over 2249 sq ft, across two desks. The royal life includes your very own British Butler at your beck and call and access to the Queen’ Grill exclusive restaurant.

Like the Royal Loft Suite – the master bedrooms are perched on top of curving staircases.

This sure is a fine way to cruise across the Atlantic.

7. Ocean Suite: Silversea

For those who wish to travel the world in style, Silversea spoils you for choices. The finest of luxury experiences – imagine sipping bubbly on the balcony as your white-gloved around the clock private butler serves you with a warm smile. Or put together a little in-suite cocktail party. Makes you wonder what’s life without a butler at home.

And with the new S.A.L.T. program, you get to experience the local cuisine and culture of every destination you sail to. Explore organic farms in Paros, lunch with vineyard owners in Sicily or meet a local chef in Ecuador.

Also, you get to try your culinary skills with live cooking classes– so leave you home with not just memories but a few recipes too (S.A.L.T. available in Silver Moon and Silver Dawn for now).

