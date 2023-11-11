Growing Potential of Cruise Tourism in Vietnam

Extensive coastline of 3,260km, over 4,000 islands, and stunning landscapes make it a desirable location for cruise tourism in Vietnam.

Nguyen Trung Khanh, General Director of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, highlighted sea and island tourism as key products for Vietnam. Emphasizing the importance of seaports for this tourism sector, he noted recent upgrades in ports like those in Ho Chi Minh City, Khanh Hoa, Binh Dinh, and Da Nang. Vietnam’s deep-sea port infrastructure, including locations such as Ha Long, Chan May, Tien Sa, Dam Mon, and Nha Trang, can accommodate large cruise ships, enhancing the country’s appeal for cruise tourism in Vietnam.

Vietnam aims to establish itself as a frequent stop for travelers exploring Asia and Southeast Asia. Vietnamese travel firms express a keen interest in catering to a growing number of international cruise ship tourists.

Vietnam has welcomed several cruise ships in 2023, including major ones like Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines and Resort World Cruises. Notably, the Spectrum of the Seas from Royal Caribbean, carrying over 4,000 international visitors, recently docked at Phu My port in Ba Ria – Vung Tau province.

The recent arrival of the Spectrum of the Seas at Phu My port in Ba Ria – Vung Tau marks its third visit to Vietnam and the second time to this specific location. As one of the world’s top ten most luxurious cruise ships, the company plans to bring thousands more holidaymakers to Vietnam in the remaining months of the year.