Cruise ship crime: Most common – sexual assault

With the summer vacation in full swing, it’s a popular time for Americans to go on a cruise. What is the most common cruise ship crime?

Research has revealed the most common cruise ship crime involved sexual assault. Also revealed is that there were 60 thefts of more than $10,000 committed between 2010-19.

Lipcon has revealed the most common incidents to happen on cruise ships between 2010 and 2019, as well as sharing tips on the steps you should take if you fall victim to a crime on a cruise ship.

Most common incidents between 2010 – 2019

Year Total Homicide Death (suspicious) Missing U.S. National Kidnapping Assault with Serious Bodily Injury Firing or Tampering with Vessel Theft of more than $10,000 Sexual Assault 2010 0 4 0 0 3 0 0 28 2011 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 13 2012 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 11 2013 0 2 0 0 4 0 0 18 2014 0 6 1 0 9 0 0 18 2015 0 4 1 0 3 0 7 13 2016 0 4 5 0 14 0 6 62 2017 1 2 4 2 13 0 8 86 2018 0 5 5 0 6 0 22 82 2019 0 1 2 0 9 2 15 101

The research also revealed:

• Sexual assault was the most common incident reported on cruise ships in 2019. 101 incidents were reported, alongside 15 reports of theft of more than $10,000 and 6 reports of assault with serious bodily harm.

• Between 2010 to 2019, a total of 609 crimes were reported, with 432 of those being sexual assault. In relation to the sexual assault reports, 309 were committed by passengers and 109 by crew members.

• Since 2010, sexual assault has consistently been the most reported crime on cruise ships each year, with reported incidents seeing a sharp increase between 2015 and 2017.

Michael Winkleman, partner at Lipcon, has revealed the following steps you should take in order to stay safe onboard a cruise ship:

“Enjoying a cruise holiday is something many people save for over a long period of time and the experience of being onboard a majestic ship whilst it’s sailing around an exotic destination is second to none, but unfortunately, it’s not always the dream experience some had hoped for.

“With over 600 incidents being reported on cruise ships between 2010 to 2019, it sheds light on a side of cruising that many people aren’t aware of, but sadly, it does happen every year. With this in mind, it’s important holidaymakers know the steps they should take in order to enjoy the cruise they have looked forward to and deserve.

“Although we should all be able to enjoy our time onboard without having to worry about potential crimes happening to us, it’s important to remain vigilant whilst on the ship. This includes making sure your cabin doors are locked and making sure you have a plan in place if you’re meeting someone onboard and minimize your time alone.

“If you do fall victim to a crime onboard a ship then it’s vital you report the incident to the relevant authorities and depending on how serious the incident is, you may want to speak to a trusted lawyer who can give you expert advice on the legal procedures you may need to take.”

You can view the full research here.

