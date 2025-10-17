Cruise Seychelles Season 2025–2026 Launch Boosts Industry Momentum

The 2025–2026 cruise ship season officially commenced on October 12th, 2025, with the berthing of SH Diana at Port Victoria, heralding a marked expansion in cruise activity compared to the previous season.

This season’s schedule now features a total of 47 vessel calls, up from about 35 calls in 2024–2025, signalling renewed confidence in Seychelles as a cruise destination. Among the arrivals this year are eight maiden calls, including two new cruise liners making their first-ever visit to Seychelles.

A press conference to officially mark the launch of the 2025–2026 cruise season was held on Wednesday, 16th October, at the Seychelles Ports Authority, bringing together the Principal Secretary for Tourism, Mrs. Sherin Francis, and the Seychelles Ports Authority CEO, Mr. Sony Francois Payet, who addressed the media and key stakeholders. The event highlighted Seychelles’ ongoing commitment to positioning itself among ports that offer a seamless experience to cruise visitors by maintaining the operational measures and standards implemented over the past two years.



Mrs. Sherin Francis, Principal Secretary for Tourism, shared:



“Operationally, we are maintaining the same structured approach as in previous years, including the issuance of access passes for all operators involved in cruise-related services. This is essential for managing the IDC carpark area, which remains a key operational zone for cruise activities. Demarcation and registration help us ensure a smooth, well-organised experience for visitors and operators alike.



“We have already shared the full cruise schedule with our registered operators, and any new or unregistered operators are encouraged to contact our office to receive a pass and copy of the cruise schedule. We will also make sure updates about port operations and carpark access are communicated through public channels. We are counting on the cooperation of all operators and the public to ensure a successful and seamless cruise season,” she added.



Additionally, Mr. Sony Francois Payet, CEO of the Seychelles Ports Authority (SPA), expressed:

“As we do every year, we are pleased to open the cruise ship season in close cooperation with our key partners, especially the Tourism Department. This year’s season is showing a very healthy rebound, with 47 cruise calls forecasted—a more than 25% increase from last season, which was impacted by geopolitical tensions that forced some vessels to alter their routes.”



“We are optimistic not only about this season but also about the future. Demand continues to grow—we are receiving weekly inquiries from cruise operators seeking to include Seychelles in their upcoming itineraries. The SPA remains fully committed to efficiency, safety, and delivering world-class service at Port Victoria,” said Mr.. Payet.



He also thanked the Tourism Department for its ongoing collaboration, highlighting its vital role in uniting stakeholders and ensuring that all parties understand their responsibilities, especially as the country prepares to welcome eight new cruise ships this season, signalling an exciting new chapter for cruise tourism in Seychelles.



The season presents opportunities and responsibilities for all stakeholders. The Tourism Department and the SPA urge industry players, ground operators, DMCs, entertainment providers, security agencies, and local businesses to maintain high standards and preparedness across all touchpoints. Quality service, professionalism, and coordination remain critical to reinforcing Seychelles’ reputation in the cruise tourism market.



The Department extends heartfelt thanks to all partners and DMCs for their ongoing efforts in delivering entertainment, safety, logistics, and hospitality to visitors. Their continued support is essential to sustaining the growth and resilience of this vital tourism sector.