Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts explores blended travel

With the arrival of the first peak travel season since the beginning of the pandemic, a new survey commissioned by Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts part of IHG Hotels & Resorts and one of the world’s largest premium hotel brands – which polled 2,067 UK consumers, reveals Millennials (25 to 44 years old) (51%) and Gen Z (18 to 24 years old) (66%) consumers are more inclined to work for a company that offers frequent travel or flexible (work + leisure) blended travel possibilities as a perk.

As many UK-based employers struggle to find and retain workers, employees are in a stronger bargaining position. Employers looking to retain or attract talent must act to harness this increased desire for blended travel as, despite the cost-of-living crisis, YouGov research reveals that today’s consumer believes work flexibility in working hours to be of key importance when choosing where to work (55%), over a high salary (52%).

The evolution of remote work, as a result of the pandemic, combined with the renewed ability to connect in person is adding to this trend and speeding up Crowne Plaza’s plans for further hotel openings to keep up with demand. The brand looks to extend its stronghold, building 107 new hotels (27,342 rooms) in the next three years alongside renovating 50% of its existing portfolio consisting of over 400 hotels.