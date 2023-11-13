Crown Regency Grand Paradise Resort B ohol

The Crown Regency Grand Paradise Resort Bohol is part of a new five-star resort under Radisson Hotel Group’s fast-growing affiliation brand.

The hotel is on the picture-perfect island of Panglao in the Philippines.

Located just off Boho Island (the Philippines’ largest), Planglao is home to pristine beaches and luxurious hotels. The island’s Alona and Dumaluan beaches in particular serve up the white sands and turquoise waters that have become a trademark of the Visayas region.

Radisson Individuals is a brand that allows hotel properties to maintain and promote their unique characteristics and personalities by focusing on one-of-a-kind locations and experiences and becoming part of the Radisson Hotel Group.

Spanning across 2.9 hectares, the new resort will command a serene lakeside setting, close to several stunning sandy beaches on the exotic island of Panglao, Bohol province.

The resort is seen as a new landmark in Bohol. The hotel will open in 2025.