Cross Hotels & Resorts’ new expansion in Indonesia

2 hours ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
Away Lombok
Cross Hotels & Resorts has signed a hotel management agreement with PT. Origin Resorts Lombok. The group now has 6 resorts in Indonesia.

A 30-minute ferry ride from Bali is the Island of Lombok, Indonesia. Cross Hotels & Resorts has signed a hotel management agreement (HMA) with PT. Origin Resorts Lombok .

Away Lombok Mandalika and Amber Lombok Beach by Cross Collection will convert to Cross Hotels & Resorts.

