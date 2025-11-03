Cross Hotels & Resorts Enters a New Era with Acquisition by South Korea’s Sono International

Cross Hotels & Resorts, one of Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing hospitality brands, has announced an exciting new chapter as its parent company, Flight Centre Travel Group, has agreed to sell the business to Sono International Co., Ltd., a leading South Korean hospitality group known for its regional expertise and innovation.
This acquisition represents a strong strategic fit between two dynamic hospitality leaders. Cross Hotels & Resorts’ established strength in lifestyle, wellness, and luxury hospitality perfectly complements Sono International’s deep understanding of the Asian travel market and operational excellence.
Together, the partnership will create a powerful platform for continued growth across Asia, building on Cross’s current portfolio of 28 hotels across Thailand.
