Cross Hotels & Resorts Enters a New Era with Acquisition by South Korea’s Sono International

For the last 10 years CROSS Hotels & Resorts have been providing innovative hospitality management and design solutions across Asia for hotel owners and companies alike. Within the last few years, since Flight Centre Travel Group has backed the business, Cross Hotels has seen greater successes in both expansion and team performance.

Cross Hotels & Resorts, one of Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing hospitality brands, has announced an exciting new chapter as its parent company, Flight Centre Travel Group, has agreed to sell the business to Sono International Co., Ltd., a leading South Korean hospitality group known for its regional expertise and innovation.

Cross Hotels and Resorts | Luxury & Boutique Hotels Asia Discover Cross Hotels and Resorts, a leading hotel chain in Thailand and Indonesia. Stay at the best luxury hotels in Southeast Asia with exclusive offers.

This acquisition represents a strong strategic fit between two dynamic hospitality leaders. Cross Hotels & Resorts’ established strength in lifestyle, wellness, and luxury hospitality perfectly complements Sono International’s deep understanding of the Asian travel market and operational excellence.

Together, the partnership will create a powerful platform for continued growth across Asia, building on Cross’s current portfolio of 28 hotels across Thailand.