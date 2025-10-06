Credit Card Disputes for Travel Companies Using Sabre

Sabre Direct Pay, the travel payments division of Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), is introducing a new service designed to help travel companies simplify and scale chargebacks, enabling more efficient dispute resolution across both issuing and acquiring channels.

Developed in partnership with Chargebacks911, the solution enables users to initiate and represent charge disputes without navigating multiple issuer or acquirer systems, removing the need for separate logins, manual data entry, or technical integration — bringing together what is typically a disjointed set of workflows into a single interface tailored for the travel industry.

Patricio Boccardo, Managing Director of Sabre Direct Pay, said the travel industry’s lack of standardisation in dispute handling has long undermined operational efficiency. “Each issuer enforces its own formatting, evidence rules and submission windows. That complexity reduces win rates, inflates case handling time, and complicates auditability across jurisdictions. What we’ve built is a dedicated chargeback layer that automates dispute creation, aligns submissions to issuer-specific requirements, and routes everything through a single interface. It allows providers to consolidate issuing and acquiring workflows in one environment, with full visibility and measurable recovery outcomes.”

Chargebacks911 will operate as the dispute resolution engine behind the service, providing the expertise, infrastructure and issuer connectivity required to manage chargebacks at scale. All access and interaction will take place through Sabre Direct Pay, ensuring customers engage with a single, unified platform for both payments and dispute management.

“The dispute process in travel is disproportionately complex because it operates across high-value bookings, variable fulfilment timelines, and multiple parties,” said Monica Eaton, CEO of Chargebacks911. “Most providers still rely on manual uploads, siloed portals and general-purpose tools not designed for this use case. Our platform resolves that by automating issuer requirements, tracking dispute progress in real time, and applying tailored evidence strategies. Delivered through Sabre Direct Pay, this becomes an integrated resolution system — improving efficiency while protecting revenue.”

The launch builds on Sabre Direct Pay’s broader efforts to streamline financial operations across the travel industry. Recent partnerships have extended the platform’s footprint across multiple regions and capabilities — from Pay by Bank solutions with Trustly in Europe, to instant cross-border payouts through TerraPay, airline payment orchestration via CellPoint Digital, and large-scale virtual card issuance with Revolut, Sunrate and WEX. In Brazil, Sabre also partnered with Jazz Tech to enable fast, compliant local card issuance for agencies and suppliers. Each initiative addresses a structural gap in travel payments; the addition of chargeback resolution brings critical dispute handling into the same unified framework.