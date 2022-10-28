Breaking Travel News Business Travel China Destination Health Hospitality Industry Meetings (MICE) News Tourism Travel Wire News

COVID rears its ugly head again in China

28 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
Add Comment
4 min read
image courtesy of Gerd Altmann from Pixabay
Written by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

IT&CM China and CTW China 2022 have had to reschedule its in-person and virtual events due to the effects of COVID-19.

Due to COVID-19 prevention and control regulations, the organizers of IT&CM China and CTW China 2022 have rescheduled the Shanghai-based MICE and Corporate Travel double bill events to next year from March 21-23, 2023, at The Anandi Hotel and Spa Shanghai followed by an online networking and conference segment on April 11-12, 2023.

Because of the current situation in China, organizers have decided to the event that was supposed to take place from November 28-30, 2022, in-person at The Anandi Hotel and Spa, followed by an online networking and conference segment on December 12-13, 2022.

Organizers TTG Events and China-based CTG MICE Service Company Limited, in a joint statement stated:

“We see positive indications towards the return of physical events, however the situation is still very dynamic, and we have a responsibility to ensure our delegates have the safest and best possible experience.”

“We look forward to re-connecting with everyone in March 2023 in Shanghai. The region’s industry has been waiting to be able to come together and meet with quality venues, destinations, suppliers, and buyers in person. IT&CM China and CTW China will provide a safe platform to do so, as well as also demonstrate the industry’s commitment to the resumption of Chinese MICE travel and events.”

Register to secure your place today! World Travel Market will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. Register now!

Since 2007, IT&CM China has established itself as an international Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) business, education, and networking event in China dedicated to “Promoting China to the World and the World to China.”

Bringing together Chinese and International MICE exhibitors and buyers in one marketplace, IT&CM China is the platform for international and Chinese players in the MICE industry to explore business opportunities on all fronts – from inbound, outbound, and domestic.

For registration and more information, please visit itcmchina.com or contact team members for assistance.

Exhibitors: [email protected]

Buyers: [email protected]

Media: [email protected]tgasia.com

