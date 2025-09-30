Country Style Village Jamaica Makes A Difference in Tanzania

Kilivel Adventure Africa is proud to announce a formal partnership with the Villages as Businesses (VAB) Programme, an initiative of Jamaica’s Countrystyle Community Tourism Network, supported by the International Institute for Peace through Tourism (IIPT).

Following the approval of a joint proposal and the official awarding of a Certificate of Partnership, Kilivel Adventure Africa and its Founder and CEO, Robert Amas Gukwi, are now preparing to implement the VAB model across selected Tanzanian communities. Implementation instructions are expected to be received during the week starting 6 October 2025.

Transforming Villages Through Culture, Nature, and Enterprise

Kilivel Adventure Africa is transitioning from a traditional tour operator to a social enterprise focused on sustainable, community-led tourism. This partnership aligns perfectly with the VAB Programme’s mission to transform rural communities into thriving economic and cultural hubs through tourism-driven development.

“This partnership with the Villages as Businesses Programme is a major step forward in our mission to empower Tanzanian communities through tourism,” said Robert Amas Gukwi, Founder and CEO of Kilivel Adventure Africa. “We look forward to beginning implementation and bringing this vision to life in collaboration with local leaders and the VAB team.”

Key Projects to Be Rolled Out

Under the VAB framework, Kilivel Adventure Africa will coordinate the rollout of several innovative pilot projects, including:

• Beekeeping and Honey Tourism – Singida Region

• Circular Agriculture: Food Waste to Animal Protein – Morogoro Region

• Coral Restoration and Marine Eco-Tourism – Dar es Salaam & Mtwara

• Swahili Cultural Cohesion and Storytelling – Zanzibar

• Maasai Cultural Preservation and Empowerment – Northern Tanzania

These projects will support inclusive economic growth, cultural preservation, climate resilience, and meaningful community participation in tourism.

Projected Community Impact

• 120+ formal jobs and 300+ non-formal income opportunities to be created

• $250,000+ in projected annual community income within 3 years

• 30% of tourism revenue reinvested in local development (education, health, infrastructure)

• Promotion of intercultural exchange between Tanzanian and Caribbean communities

Kilivel Adventure Africa is currently awaiting formal implementation instructions, which are expected to arrive during the week of October 6, 2025. Once received, planning and capacity-building activities will commence in designated pilot villages, in coordination with local stakeholders and VAB representatives.