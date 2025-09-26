Countdown to WTTC Summit 2025 in Rome

The World Travel and Tourism Council, under the leadership of its interim CEO, Gloria Guevara, is in final preparation for its 2025 summit, which will take place at the Auditorium Parco della Musica in Rome from September 28 to 30.

The last Summit Gloria helped to succeed was the WTTC Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in 2022, when she served as the top advisor to the Kingdom’s Minister of Tourism, Aqil al-Khateeb, who will be attending this upcoming Rome summit as well.

Feature Speakers at the WTTC Summit Rome will include

Greg O’Hara, Founder & Senior Managing Director, Certares

Manfredi Lefebvre, Chairman, Heritage Group/Abercrombie & Kent Travel Group

Julia Simpson, President & CEO, World Travel & Tourism Council

Minor Hotel Group, Founder & Chairman, William E. Heinecke

Virtuoso, Founder & CEO, Matthew Upchurch

Trip.com Group, CEO, Jane Sun, CEO

TBO.Com, Co-Founder, Gaurav Bhatnagar

Diriyah Company, Group CEO, Jerry Inzerillo

MSC Cruises, Executive Chairman of Cruise, Pierfrancesco Vago

Arsenale Spa, CEO, Paolo Barletta

IC Bellagio, CEO – Sole Founder, Andrea Grisdale

The Bicester Collection, Chair & Global Chief Merchant, Desiree Bollier

Marriott International, CEO, Anthony Capuano

Visit California, President & CEO, Caroline Beteta

Google Inc, Head of Retail & Travel, EMEA Partnerships Solutions, Christie Travers-Smith

InterContinental Hotels Group, Global CEO, Elie Maalouf

Amadeus, President: Travel, Decius Valmorbda Menezes

VFS Global, Founder, Founder & CEO, Zubin Karkaria

Other Speakers at the WTTC Summit include