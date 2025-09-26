Countdown to WTTC Summit 2025 in Rome

The last Summit Gloria helped to succeed was the WTTC Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in 2022, when she served as the top advisor to the Kingdom’s Minister of Tourism, Aqil al-Khateeb, who will be attending this upcoming Rome summit as well.
Feature Speakers at the WTTC Summit Rome will include
- Greg O’Hara, Founder & Senior Managing Director, Certares
- Manfredi Lefebvre, Chairman, Heritage Group/Abercrombie & Kent Travel Group
- Julia Simpson, President & CEO, World Travel & Tourism Council
- Minor Hotel Group, Founder & Chairman, William E. Heinecke
- Virtuoso, Founder & CEO, Matthew Upchurch
- Trip.com Group, CEO, Jane Sun, CEO
- TBO.Com, Co-Founder, Gaurav Bhatnagar
- Diriyah Company, Group CEO, Jerry Inzerillo
- MSC Cruises, Executive Chairman of Cruise, Pierfrancesco Vago
- Arsenale Spa, CEO, Paolo Barletta
- IC Bellagio, CEO – Sole Founder, Andrea Grisdale
- The Bicester Collection, Chair & Global Chief Merchant, Desiree Bollier
- Marriott International, CEO, Anthony Capuano
- Visit California, President & CEO, Caroline Beteta
- Google Inc, Head of Retail & Travel, EMEA Partnerships Solutions, Christie Travers-Smith
- InterContinental Hotels Group, Global CEO, Elie Maalouf
- Amadeus, President: Travel, Decius Valmorbda Menezes
- VFS Global, Founder, Founder & CEO, Zubin Karkaria
Other Speakers at the WTTC Summit include
- Indian Hotels Company, CEO, Puneet Chhatwal
- Microsoft, Global Managing Director – Travel, Transport & Hospitality Industry, Julie Shainock
- OMRAN Group, CEO, Hashil Al Mahrouqi
- Terme & Spa Italia, President & Owner, Massimo Caputi