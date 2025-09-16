Click here to visit our book store and help WTN advocacy work.

September 16, 2025
by Juergen T Steinmetz
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

Amadeus has been chosen by Malaysia-based Corporate Information Travel Sdn. Bhd. (CIT) as its digital transformation partner. CIT will also migrate its business to the Amadeus Travel Platform for more comprehensive air content and modern capabilities.

Based in Kuala Lumpur, CIT was established in 1985 as a pioneer in business travel management and recently celebrated its 40th anniversary. The company offers instant airline reservations and airline ticketing as well as corporate ticketing facilities with competitive airfares from more than 130 airlines worldwide.

