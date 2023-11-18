Rail Travel News Accessible Tourism Denmark Travel eTurboNews | eTN News Update Safer Travel Transportation News Travel Weather

Copenhagen Metro Running Normally Despite Heavy Flood

2 hours ago
by Binayak Karki
Written by Binayak Karki

Before disposal, they checked the water for any contamination with substances like oil or other pollutants.

The Copenhagen Metro’s M1 and M2 lines resumed operations at 5 am on Friday following closure due to heavy rainfall. The lines were shut down between Nørreport and Christianshavn due to around 20cm of water on the tracks.

Jette Clausen, a communications consultant at Metro Service responsible for maintaining the lines, stated that the cause of the flooding remains unknown. Engineers are uncertain why such a large amount of water entered the tracks and anticipate clarity on the matter in the following week.

Martin Kjærsgaard, a representative from the city’s emergency services, mentioned utilizing suction pumps to remove hundreds of thousands of liters of water into the sea.

About the author

Binayak Karki

Binayak - based in Kathmandu - is an editor and author writing for eTurboNews.

