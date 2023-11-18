Copenhagen Metro Running Normally Despite Heavy Flood

The Copenhagen Metro’s M1 and M2 lines resumed operations at 5 am on Friday following closure due to heavy rainfall. The lines were shut down between Nørreport and Christianshavn due to around 20cm of water on the tracks.

Jette Clausen, a communications consultant at Metro Service responsible for maintaining the lines, stated that the cause of the flooding remains unknown. Engineers are uncertain why such a large amount of water entered the tracks and anticipate clarity on the matter in the following week.

Martin Kjærsgaard, a representative from the city’s emergency services, mentioned utilizing suction pumps to remove hundreds of thousands of liters of water into the sea.

Before disposal, they checked the water for any contamination with substances like oil or other pollutants.