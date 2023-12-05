Copenhagen Another Step Closer to Tourist Tax

The Copenhagen Municipal Council recently approved plans to advance the implementation of a tourist tax in the city. This tax, similar to those in other European cities, is aimed at visitors and is a step closer to becoming a reality for Copenhagen.

The decision on implementing a tourist tax in Copenhagen faced opposition primarily from conservative parties during a close vote. They expressed concerns that such a tax might harm Copenhagen’s competitiveness as an already expensive tourist destination.

Out of the representatives, 32 supported the plan, while around 20, comprising members from Conservative, Liberal, Liberal Alliance, Danish People’s parties, and some from the centre-left Social Liberals (Radikale Venstre), voted against it.

Jens Kristian Lütken, a councillor from the Liberal party, described imposing additional taxes on tourists as a regrettable signal to convey.

Jens Kristian Lütken further highlighted that tourists already contribute significantly to the city’s tax revenue.

Mia Nyegaard, a Social Liberal city councillor, emphasized that Denmark and Copenhagen are among the priciest destinations in the Nordics, pointing out that tourism is an essential industry competing with Stockholm and Oslo.

Rasmus Steenberger, a council member from the centre-left party SF, views a ‘moderate’ tourist tax as a beneficial measure for both residents and visitors to Copenhagen, characterizing it as a “win-win situation” that promotes sustainable tourism.

The proposed tourist tax, despite municipal efforts to outline its structure, must undergo parliamentary approval, leaving the possibility of its failure even after the municipality devises the model.