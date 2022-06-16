Copa Airlines back in the skies of Barbados

Copa Airlines returned to Barbados after a 2-year COVID-induced hiatus. On Wednesday, June 15, 2022, the first Copa Air flight touched down at Grantleu Adams International Airport at approximately 1:35 pm after having departed from Latin America.

The flight’s passengers and crew were greeted with pan music and stilt men on this momentous occasion.

Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. continues to promote Barbados as the “gem of the Caribbean Sea.”

The aircraft was landed by Captain Chetwyn and Marc Holford, both Barbadian pilots. Captain Clarke said upon arrival:

“It has been a difficult 2 years for all of us in Barbados, in the region, and throughout the world, and after these 2 years of during difficult times of COVID, it’s nice to have COPA Airlines returning to Barbados once again, opening doors not only for people in North, Central, and South America to come to Barbados, but also for Barbadians to take advantage of this route and to explore South and Central America.

“As Cory mentioned, it has always been a privilege to fly something this large into Barbados and I’d like to thank the BTMI and everybody involved for making our dream come true, as well as Captain Holford over there who has become pretty much like a brother to me over the years. We entered Copa together, we operated as Captains together, and we have been through this journey coming to Barbados together as well, and again today together. So, it’s been a fantastic journey with Marc and with Copa Airlines.

About Barbados Tourism

The Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI) functions are to promote, assist, and facilitate the efficient development of tourism, to design and implement suitable marketing strategies for the effective promotion of the tourism industry; to make provision for adequate and suitable air and sea passenger transport services to and from Barbados, to encourage the establishment of amenities and facilities necessary for the proper enjoyment of Barbados as a tourist destination, and to carry out market intelligence in order to inform the needs of the tourism industry.

BTMI’s vision sees Barbados elevated to the top of its capacity as a globally competitive, warm weather destination with tourism sustainably enhancing the quality of life of visitors and Barbadians together.

Its mission is to develop and apply exceptional marketing capabilities in the process of telling the authentic brand story of Destination Barbados. It further calls for galvanization of all partners to elevate Barbados’ tourism to new heights while doing so in a fiscally prudent and sustainable manner.