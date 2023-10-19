Coolest Neighborhoods in The World 2023

Time Out has unveiled its list of the “coolest neighborhoods in the world” for 2023, with Laureles in Medellín, Colombia, topping the list.

This neighborhood is known for its laid-back reputation despite its attractions like the Atanasio Girardot football stadium and La 70 nightlife street.

Five of the top 10 neighborhoods are in Europe, including newcomers Havnen in Copenhagen and Smithfield in Dublin. Sheung Wan in Hong Kong represents Asia, and Mid-City is considered the best neighborhood in the US, particularly for its food scene.

In 18th place for the “coolest neighborhoods in Europe” is Costa da Caparica in Portugal, often dubbed “Capifornia” due to its surf waves, long sandy beaches, and pleasant weather. The area has recently attracted an international audience, contributing to its transformation and revitalization.