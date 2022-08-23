Cookies Market to Garner Bursting Revenues [USD 44.01 million] with Top Growing Companies During 2022-2029

The global cookies market is estimated to reach USD 44.01 million by 2025. It will grow at a compound annual CAGR (5.43%) during the forecast period (2022-2027). The market’s growth will be driven by rising product popularity, particularly in emerging markets. The high demand for chocolate cookies will further boost the market, especially in developed countries like the U.S. and Germany.

Because they contain essential nutritional ingredients like fats, vitamins, and minerals, cookies are a popular snack choice worldwide. The global cookies market will grow with new styles and attractive packaging for cookies from different companies. The variety of cookies available, including chocolate, raisins, nuts, and chocolate, is driving up demand for cookies. People are more inclined to eat cookies as snacks due to the increasing health benefits.



Complete the form to get your Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts : https://market.us/report/cookies-market/request-sample/

The rise in coffee shops and tea houses is fueling the demand for cookies and is a major driver of the market growth. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, global tea production reached 5.73 million tonnes in 2016. The global cookies market is also growing due to rising disposable incomes.

Driving Factors

Consumers enjoy light snacks along with hot beverages. Cookies are the most commonly consumed snack by consumers. From small tea stalls to cafe proprietors, all serve cookies with coffee or tea. These cookies can also be stored easily and taken anywhere. These snacks are very popular and easy to store.

This product is also healthy and can aid in digestion. The cookie sales statistics will show increased demand for digestive cookies and oats. With the increasing population and changing lifestyle, gluten-free cookies may also be in demand.

A large number of people, changing lifestyles, and innovations in packaging with safety and health concerns are key drivers for the market research on cookies.

Restraining Factors

The major growth in the cookies market has been accompanied by major price restraints. The market growth is hindered by rising prices for raw materials and higher costs of finished products. Many people do not eat this product because they have health concerns. These are the key market constraints that limit the market.

Market Key Trends

Globally, customers are turning to gluten-free products due to an increase in chronic illnesses. The market’s growth is also being driven by the fact that key players are focusing on healthier oatmeal raisins cookies and snickerdoodles made with natural flavors. Oatmeal cookies provide a healthier alternative than chocolate cookies and chocolate chips cookies. This is especially true for consumers who value healthy products that can be used in their daily lives. Clean-labeled cookies are expected to be popular as more bakeries seek certification from Non-GMO Project.



Do you have any questions? Consult about the report at: https://market.us/report/cookies-market/#inquiry

Recent development

Mondelez International and MissFresh teamed up in August 2021 to introduce Oreo Zero, an OREO-branded range of sugar-free sandwich biscuits, across China.

The Campbell Soup Co. brought Pepperidge Farm’s brand to the gluten-free market in January 2020 by launching Crispy milk chocolate chips cookies and crisp butter cookies.

The Ferrero Group announced its acquisition of Kellogg Company’s cookie, fruit, and fruit flavored snack and pie-crust businesses in July 2019.

Key Companies

Kellogg

PepsiCo

Nestle

Danone

Mondelez International

Campbell Soup Company

Parle Products

Pladis

General Mills

Pacific Cookie

Great American Cookies

Boulder Brands

Starbucks

J&M Foods

Aryzta

Voortman Cookies

Ben’s Cookies

Segmentation

Type

Plain and Butter-Based Cookies

Choco-Chip and Other Chocolate-Based Cookie Varieties

Application

Bakeries and Specialty Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers and Convenience Stores

Foodservices

Key questions

At what rate is the annual export rate of cookies estimated to grow in the Global Cookies Industry?

Which region holds the largest share in the Global Cookies Market?

Who are the top players in the Global Cookies Industry?

What are the key growth strategies of players operating in the Global Cookies Industry?

What is the study period of this market?

What is the growth rate of the Cookies Market?

Which region has the highest growth rate in the Cookies Market?

Which region has the largest share in the Cookies Market?

MORE RELATED REPORTS FROM OUR DATABASE:

About Market.us

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Private Limited) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report providing firm.

Contact Details:

Global Business Development Team – Market.us

Market.us (Powered by Prudour Pvt. Ltd.)

Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300 New York City, NY 10170, United States

Phone: +1 718 618 4351 (International), Phone: +91 78878 22626 (Asia)

Email:[email protected]

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News