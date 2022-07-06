Conrad Los Angeles Opens Today

Hilton expands California portfolio with Conrad Hotels & Resorts’ first Golden State hotel located at The Grand LA in downtown Los Angeles

Today, Hilton announces the highly anticipated opening of Conrad Los Angeles, marking the first California property for Conrad Hotels & Resorts, one of Hilton’s three distinct luxury hotel brands. Anchored within The Grand LA, Related Companies’ newest destination for shopping, dining, entertainment and a premiere place to live in downtown Los Angeles, the 305-room hotel will immerse guests in the dynamic energy that fuels the city’s cultural corridor. Designed by legendary architect Frank Gehry with interior design from world-renowned Tara Bernerd & Partners, the contemporary Conrad Los Angeles is home to two original food and beverage concepts from Chef José Andrés and ThinkFoodGroup, the cutting-edge Conrad Spa Los Angeles and unparalleled views and proximity to some of the city’s most prominent cultural venues including Walt Disney Concert Hall.

“We are excited to expand Hilton’s West Coast presence with the debut of the first Conrad Hotels & Resorts property in California, one of our largest growing markets in the U.S. This is a monumental occasion as we open the doors to this incredible property amid downtown Los Angeles’ development boom and we are looking forward to offering guests an unrivaled, luxury hospitality experience in this sought-after destination,” said Danny Hughes, executive vice president and president, Americas, Hilton.

