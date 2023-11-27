Connecting Cancun Airport to the Maya Train for a Caribbean Journey

Now, Cancun International Airport will play a crucial role that will expand even further with its connection to the Maya Train. The travelers who arrive in Cancun will have more opportunities to explore this destination directly from Cancun Airport, thanks to the Maya Train.

In this article, we’ll delve into the synergy between the airport and the train, providing information on everything you need to know including costs and capacity to the strategic location of this new means of transportation.

The starting point from Cancun Airport

Cancun Airport is one of the busiest airports in Mexico, receiving thousands of travelers and flights every day. It allows visitors to explore one of the favorite destinations of foreign and local tourists.

Thanks to the infrastructure and its four terminals, Cancun Airport allows entrance to all kinds of people who are planning to enjoy the stunning beaches, hotels, resorts, and nearby archaeological sites.

The most waited project: Maya Train

image courtesy of chichenitza

The Maya Train has become the most awaited project in the Mexican Caribbean because it will traverse approximately 1500 kilometers and connect with five states of Mexico. This new means of transport is scheduled to start operating on December 1st.

It is known that the Maya Train will have 7 sections, and Cancun is one of the destinations. There will be 2 sections that you can take: Section 4 (Izamal Cancun) and Section 5 (Cancun – Playa del Carmen).

In this way, travelers will have the opportunity to visit attractive tourist spots, including beaches, archaeological sites, magical villages, savor the cuisine, and much more. It will offer an efficient alternative for trips in the region, opening up new opportunities for both tourists and locals alike.

The Strategic Connection between Cancun Airport and Maya Train

The connection between Cancun Airport and Maya Train will mark a new era of regional mobility. Travelers arriving at the Cancun Aiport will have a transportation option to explore emblematic destinations.

The Maya Train will traverse the four terminals of Cancun Airport, accommodating approximately 47 passengers per unit.

It’s worth mentioning that Maya Train will have a merchandising service with a maximum load capacity of 32 tons and a maximum velocity of 120 KM/H. Therefore, the passenger service will have a maximum capacity of 17.5 tons per axle and a maximum velocity of 160 KM/H.

What will be the routes of the Maya Train?

image courtesy of chichenitza

The Maya Train will consist of a total of 7 sections with the following routes:

Section 1: Palenque, Chiapas – Escárcega, Campeche.

Section 2: Escárcega, Campeche – Calkiní, Campeche.

Section 3: Calkiní, Campeche – Izamal, Yucatan.

Section 4: Izamal, Yucatan – Cancun, Quintana Roo.

Section 5: Cancun, Quintana Roo – Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo.

Section 6: Tulum, Quintana Roo – Chetumal, Quintana Roo.

Section 7: Chetumal, Quintana Roo – Escárcega, Campeche.

Cost of the Maya Train

You might be wondering about the prices of this new means of transportation. According to The National Fund for Tourism Development (Fonatur), the cost of Maya Train tickets will be:

Foreign adults: $80

Mexican adults: $60

Students and teachers with a valid ID: $30

Free admission for children under 5 years old.

It is estimated that the trains will start operating at 6:00 am and will conclude between 4:00 pm and 9:00 pm, except for the Cancun-Tulum route, which will run until 11:00 pm.

Strategic Location of the Maya Train at Cancun Airport

For traveling in Cancun, there will be a Maya Train station next to the Cancun Airport. This strategic location will allow visitors to easily transfer from their flight to the train and vice versa via an electric vehicle.

However, The Maya Train will journey through Quintana Roo, passing by Cancun, Puerto Morelos, Playa del Carmen, Tulum, Puerto Aventuras, and Akumal.

Conclusion

Cancun Airport, in conjunction with the Maya Train, is poised to revolutionize the Mexican Caribbean. The collaboration of these two projects will elevate the mobility options for both Mexican and international tourists, offering them expanded choices to explore various points in the Yucatan Peninsula. This, in turn, is expected to boost tourism and create enhanced job opportunities in the region.