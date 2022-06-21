Connecticut becomes first IGLTA Global Partner state

The International LGBTQ+ Travel Association today announced its global partnership with the Connecticut Office of Tourism, the first-ever state tourism office to join IGLTA at the Global Partner level. As a Global Partner, Connecticut will be positioned alongside the top global destinations and brands committed to year-round support of LGBTQ+ welcoming travel.

“Connecticut has long led the nation on critical issues facing the LGBTQ+ community, and that is why I’m incredibly proud that we are the first state to join IGLTA as a Global Partner and emphasize to LGBTQ+ travelers in the U.S. and abroad that they are welcome and celebrated in Connecticut,” Governor Ned Lamont said. “Every person has the right to be themselves, free of discrimination, fear, and prejudice, and we’re committed to sharing those values with all who live, work, and play in Connecticut.”

The Connecticut Office of Tourism or CTvisit recently launched a new multi-million-dollar campaign titled “Find Your Vibe,” which highlights Connecticut’s vibrant culture, including its LGBTQ+ community and celebrating tourism businesses and events. The state’s newly updated tourism website, www.CTvisit.com, features inclusive imagery and content throughout, and now, features a LGBTQ+ section that will live on the homepage year-round. Additionally, CTvisit will participate in LGBTQ+ celebrations in Connecticut and neighboring states throughout the year.

“We’re thrilled and honored to join IGLTA in their mission of advancing LGBTQ+ travel,” Noelle P. Stevenson, director of the Connecticut Office of Tourism, said. “The LGBTQ+ community has always been an integral part of Connecticut’s fiber and the state’s tourism industry, and we’re putting that message front and center all year round in everything we do.”

Among the resources available on CTvisit.com is a list of more than 25 Pride Month celebrations, as well as year-round events including film festivals, drag performances, comedy shows and choral concerts, nightlife options, LGBTQ+ owned and operated businesses, restaurants and hotels, and thousands of other ideas for individuals, couples and families alike.

“We are so proud to welcome the Connecticut Office of Tourism as our newest Global Partner,” said IGLTA President/CEO John Tanzella. “Long considered one of the most LGBTQ+ inclusive U.S. states thanks to its progressive legislation, Connecticut packs a diverse selection of sights, culinary experiences, and outdoor activities into a compact destination. We look forward to introducing more of our global community of travelers to this vibrant and culturally rich New England state.”