Condom Market Estimated at USD 7.11 Bn In 2021, Likely To Surge At 9.5% CAGR During 2022 – 2032

The Global Condom Market was valued at US$ 7.11 Bn in 2021 and is projected to increase significantly at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2032.

The growth in condom market revenue is driven by several factors, including the increasing incidence of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), increasing government initiatives to curb population explosion, new products that enhance sexual pleasure, increasing awareness to prevent unwanted and unplanned sex, family planning in developing nations, and an increase in casual sex. A condom is a protective sheath worn during sexual activity to lower the chance of STDs and pregnancy. There are both male and female condoms on the market. Condoms can be used correctly by women whose partners use condoms. Under normal circumstances, the pregnancy rate is 20% annually. Condoms reduce the risk of contracting trichomoniasis and, chlamydia and, HIV/AIDS, hepatitis B. They also protect against Human Papillomavirus, genital herpes, and syphilis.

In recent years, condom demand has increased in developed countries due to government family planning initiatives and increasing awareness of the growing population. Schools play an important part in educating the younger generation on sex and healthy sexual conduct. This will likely lead to a normalization of condom use in the future. In developing countries, condom use has been declining. A conservative attitude could explain this to sex and the lack of sex education at schools. Condom use and buying are taboo topics in China. China’s government has taken several steps to encourage condom use to stop the spread of STDs like HIV. Condoms are free for HIV-positive people. The government also allocates money annually to purchase condoms and distribute them among at-risk groups, including sex workers. These government initiatives and growing awareness of the benefits of condoms are driving the market’s growth.

The risk of STD and Human Immunodeficiency Virus infection (HIV) transmission is minimized by using latex condoms correctly and consistently. Condoms can’t protect you from every STD. The best ways to prevent the spread of STD are contraception through sexual activity and long-term monogamous relationships. Because STDs can often be asymptomatic or undiagnosed, many people infected could not know they have them. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends condom usage as a key strategy to prevent HIV transmission in anal and vaginal intercourse. For patients with certain risk factors, condom use is recommended in conjunction with other HIV prevention methods such as pre-exposure therapy.

DRIVING FACTORS

DRIVING FACTORS Increased Awareness of Birth Control Needs to Expand Market Size

Proper and consistent use of the product can lead to effective contraception. This is the main driving factor behind the condom industry’s growth. According to the UN report, Contraceptive Use by Method 2019, the global prevalence of male contraceptive devices has increased from 4.8% in 1994 to 11.0% in 2020. According to the same report, the number of women (those between the ages of 15 and 49) who rely on male-based contraceptives has increased significantly from 65 million in 1995 to 191 million in 2020.

Oral pills and other birth control methods can have adverse side effects and hormonal imbalances that pose serious health risks for women. Market growth has also been supported by women’s increasing education levels, who demand that their sex partners use effective birth control products. It is more popular to use than other methods because it is convenient.

Vital Initiatives for Minimizing STDs in Promoting Product Use

The government is working to promote sex education programs that increase awareness and decrease the prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). According to the UNAIDS Global HIV&AIDS Statistics- 2020 fact sheet, 39.0 million people in 2019 were living with HIV. Governments are now focusing on introducing relationships and sex education at a young age at school, which will likely increase product demand. Collaboration programs include The 100% condom program in Asia, several campaigns like the Project against STIS-Public Health England’, and initiatives such as sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness week” and World Contraceptive Day.

Respective governments and NGOs that work for people with STDs are working to raise awareness about sexually transmitted diseases (STIs) and contraceptives. This will likely increase the market growth.

RESTRAINING FACTORS

Tearing issues and the occurrence of allergies limit the market growth. Splitting or tearing of male- or female-based products and allergies to male genitals or lubricants can pose a problem for product consumption. Market growth will also be limited by a lower level of awareness in low-income countries and inaccessible sexual wellness products in rural areas.

Key Trends

A New Product Launched to Flourish the Market

Market leaders have launched new products that offer new capabilities, features, and exotic fun. They have taken the necessary steps to improve reliability and overall enjoyment. Durex has created a series of Air condoms that are ultra-thin and provide greater intimacy and sensitivity while offering high levels of protection. This series was designed to provide a more natural feeling of instinct when used. These condoms are designed to reduce friction, increase lubrication, and prevent stickiness, providing ultimate comfort.

Origami condoms were re-invented in 2009 by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, using silicone as raw material and operating in a reciprocating motion that allows you to move easily inside the soft silicon lubricated condom. Hydrogel, The Galactic Cap, and FC2 (The female Condom) are other new innovations from market leaders.

Recent development

Reckitt-owned Durex launched a campaign in September 2021 to promote its new extra-thin flavored condoms. These campaigns will allow the company to reach a large customer base.

Manforce launched its ultra-feel condoms in November 2021 with a new campaign. Ultrafeel condoms are thin at 0.05mm thick and almost like nothing. This enhances the enjoyment. To keep the excitement up and provide a pleasant experience, the new condom range is available in bubblegum flavor.

Key Market Segments:

Type

Latex

Non-Latex

Application

Under 25

25-34

35-49

Above 50

Key Market Players included in the report:

Durex

Okamoto

Trojan

Ansell

Sagami

Gulin Latex

NOX

