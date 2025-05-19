Comparing Candidates for UN-Tourism Secretary General Election

The World of Global Tourism was now freed from Zurab Polikashvili to run for a third term as Secretary General for UNWTO (UN-Tourism), and the last week of competition is on between three candidates: Gloria Guevara from Mexico, Harry Theoharis from Greece, and Shaikha Al Nowais from the UAE.

All three candidates bring much-needed excitement and change to the organization that could lead to travel and tourism worldwide. Travel and tourism is one of the largest businesses in the world, seen as a bridge to peace and understanding between people and countries in a troubled world.

Still, only one candidate brings the necessary seniority and widespread experience from the public and private sectors into the mix.

Who are the three front-running candidates?

Gloria Guevara, Mexico

Gloria Guevara has 35+ years of experience across the industry and has held leading positions in the private, public, and association sectors.

She was the Minister of Tourism for Mexico and worked as the top advisor to the Minister of Tourism for Saudi Arabia, helping to jumpstart Saudi Tourism in many ways. She led the most influential travel and tourism association, the World Travel and Tourism Council, during COVID-19. She was known as the most powerful woman in tourism and relaunched the MICE industry, bringing the WTTC summit to Cancun, Mexico.

Gloria led the G20 agenda for tourism. She lived and worked on 4 continents working in the travel and tourism industry.

This explains why the largest tourism companies in the world openly endorse Gloria for this post. The post of UN Tourism Secretary-General is a public industry assignment. Still, without the support of private leaders, it would remain a more bureaucratic assignment with few results for the sector.

Harry Theoharis, Greece

Harry Theoharis is a likable politician who brings experience as a tourism minister of Greece and an EU country to the mix, having maneuvered his country through the COVID-19 crisis. His Prime Minister has lobbied for Greeks interested in this fight for these UN posts, making deals with powerful heads of state around the world. However, the support from leading private industry players is missing, and so is the experience across the wide spectrum of the travel and tourism industry.

Shaikha Al Nowai, UAE

Shaikha Al Nowais comes from an influential family that owns the Rotana Hotel chain in the United Arab Emirates. Until recently, she was unknown; her only experience in this industry was her family business. However, she has powerful friends in the UAE government who use their influence and money after Zurab was disqualified from running. As one of the wealthiest countries in the world, the UAE is powerful enough to bring last-minute changes to the elections for political reasons.

A famous news anchor told eTurboNews, “There are many really good people in the UAE who could lead tourism, but Shaikha is not one of them.”

The UAE is interested in positioning BRICS countries to move away from the U.S. Dollar and economic dominance. The UAE is competing with Saudi Arabia for global dominance in tourism, both playing the Islamic card.

Comparing Candidates :

Gloria Guevara Comparing Candidates for UN-Tourism Secretary General Election Experience in the Travel and Tourism industry for 30+ years

Private Sector Experience: Sabre 12 years

Public Sector:

Minister of Tourism, Mexico 2 years | Ministry of Tourism, KSA 3 years

Minister of Tourism, Mexico 2 years | Ministry of Tourism, KSA 3 years Global Travel Associations: CEO WTTC 4 years

Global Private Industry endorsement: Endorsed by dozens of large travel and tourism giants, including Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Sabre, Barcelo, American Express, and 50+ more

Global Association support: WTTC, US Travel, Harvard, and many more

Regional Associations support: many

Open to critical media: Yes

Able to convince new members to join UNWTO: Yes

Able to speak and convince: yes

Fits in UN rotation: Yes, as a woman, yes regional (Mexico) more information Harry Theoharis Comparing Candidates for UN-Tourism Secretary General Election Experience in the Travel & Tourism Industry 3 years

Private sector experience: none

Public sector: Minister of Tourism 2 years 3 months

Global Travel Association:

Global Private Industry support: unknown

Regional Private industry: unknown

Global Association support: unknown

Regional Association Support: African Tourism Board, West African Tourism

Open to critical media: yes

Able to convince new members to join UNWTO: Maybe

Able to speak and convince: Yes

Fits in UN Rotation: No (Zurab was from Europe) more information Shaikha Al Nowais Comparing Candidates for UN-Tourism Secretary General Election Experience in the Travel and Tourism Industry 13 years

Public sector: None

Global Associations: None

Global Private Industry Support: unknown

Regional Industry Support: Rotana (owned by her father)

Open to critical media: No

Able to convince new members to join UNWTO: No

Able to speak and convince: No

Fits in UN rotation: Yes, as a woman, no regional (Dr.Taleb Rifai was from the Middle East) more information

My Endorsement – and why

Juergen Steinmetz, publisher of eTurboNews, and Chairman of the World Tourism Network, who launched the fairness in UNWTO campaign, which helped to remove Zurab Polikashvili as a candidate successfully, said: