Comoros National Office of Tourism joins World Tourism Network

World Tourism Network (WTN) is pleased to welcome Comoros as its latest Indian Ocean Island Nation member.

A Piece of Heaven at the heart of the Indian Ocean is what Vanilla Islands Tourism Organization says about Comoros. This piece of heaven is now a member of the World Tourism Network family of members in 128 countries.

Amidine Emilie

“For me, the World Tourism Network is the ideal platform to immerse in the tourism areas. It will allow me to discover all these beautiful places, enhance my knowledge about tourism, and give me more insight into tourism worldwide.”

These are the words of Amirdine Emilie, head of the National Office of Tourism for the Union of Comoros. Ms. Emilie continues by saying, “World Tourism Network is an opportunity also to raise awareness about my beautiful islands, Comoros.”

Juergen Steinmetz, WTN Chairman

Chairman and founder of WTN, Juergen Steinmetz, said: “I sensed the excitement when communicating with Amidine Emilie. We’re equally excited to welcome Comoros and Amirdine to WTN.

Comoros is paradise on earth but needs a lot of help to develop its travel and tourism industry. Investing in Tourism Comoros is a winner, and we’re here to support the island country whenever possible. “

The Comoros consists of the four main islands: Ngazidja (French: Grande Comore), Mwali (French: Mohéli), Nzwani (French: Anjouan) and Maore (French: Mayotte), the contested island of Mayotte is administered by France. The nearest Countries to Comoros are Mozambique, Tanzania, Madagascar, and Seychelles.

Comoros is a member of the Vanilla Islands Tourism Organization, which is also a member of the World Tourism Network.

As a member of the Arab League, Comoros is the only country in the Arab world that is entirely in the Southern Hemisphere.

It is also a member state of the African Union, the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, and the Indian Ocean Commission.

Comoros is a volcanic archipelago off the African east coast, in the warm Indian Ocean waters of the Mozambique Channel. The nation state’s largest island, Grande Comore (Ngazidja), is ringed by beaches and old lava from the active Mt. Karthala volcano. Around the port and medina in the capital, Moroni, are carved doors and a white colonnaded mosque, the Ancienne Mosquée du Vendredi, recalling the islands’ Arab heritage.

Typically, trips rely on short flights (it’s 25 minutes from Grande Comore to Mohéli), or a combination of boat and air travel, to get between the islands.

The insularity of Comoros leads to many areas of natural beauty and an incredibly unusual landscape. The rate of endemism in terrestrial and marine fauna and flora, including algae, is very high. So it’s understandable that Comoros sees ecotourism as a top priority.

DENSE FOREST

The forest is dense with a very varied make-up and numerous endemic species and subspecies.

THE TERRESTRIAL FLORA OF THE COMOROS ISLANDS

The flora is part of daily life and is used in many different spheres. Plants are used for food, medicine, artisanal cosmetics, perfumes, and decoration. There are more than 2,000 species of flora in Comoros. The ylang ylang used in the perfume industry is an asset of the archipelago.

TERRESTRIAL FAUNA

Just like the flora, the fauna is diverse and balanced, although there are few large mammals. There are more than 24 species of reptiles, including 12 endemic species. One thousand two hundred species of insects and a hundred species of birds can be observed.

A UNIQUE COASTLINE AND EXCEPTIONAL MARINE BIODIVERSITY

The volcanic activity designed the coastline. Mangroves can be found across the islands. They are productive, providing organic materials and habitats suitable for many species. Terrestrial, freshwater (birds, etc.), and marine wildlife (fish, crustaceans, mollusks, and various other invertebrates) are in the mangroves.

CORAL REEFS IN THE COMOROS ISLANDS

Coral reefs are appealing to tourists. They are extraordinarily colorful, form intriguingly shaped habitats, and are home to numerous species of wildlife. The reefs are a fascinating world to explore when diving and are an important tourist draw for our visitors.

MARINE FAUNA

Comoros’s Coastal and marine fauna is varied and includes species of global significance. The islands’ seas and coasts are home to truly extraordinary sights. There are about 820 species of saltwater fish, including the coelacanth, along with sea turtles, humpback whales, and dolphins.

THE MARINE FLORA

Plants are both interesting and environmentally important because they support many fixed organisms and give refuge to many marine species.

The World Tourism Network is the long-overdue voice of small and medium-size travel and tourism businesses around the world. By uniting our efforts, we bring to the forefront the needs and aspirations of small and medium-sized businesses and their Stakeholders.

By bringing together private and public sector members on regional and global platforms, WTN not only advocates for its members but provides them a voice at major tourism meetings. WTN provides opportunities and essential networking for its members in more than 128 countries.

By working with stakeholders and with tourism and government leaders, WTN seeks to create innovative approaches for inclusive and sustainable tourism sector growth and assist small and medium travel and tourism businesses during both good and challenging times.

It is WTN’s goal to provide its members with a strong local voice while at the same time providing them with a global platform.

WTN provides a valuable political and business voice for small and medium-sized businesses and offers training, consulting, and educational opportunities.

WTN explains: Our members are our team.

They include known leaders, emerging voices, and members of the private and public sectors with a purpose-driven vision and a responsible business sense.

Our partners are our strength.

Our Partners include private sector organizations and initiatives in destinations, the hospitality industry, aviation, attractions, trade shows, media, consulting, and lobbying, as well as public sector organizations, initiatives, and associations.