Community Tourism Revival in Jamaica

We look forward to the Ministry of Tourism and government agencies collaborating with us to develop a renewed Jamaica for community tourism, as stated by Diane McIntyre-Pike, President of Jamaica Community Tourism.

Out of the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa has come a renewed determination to rebuild Jamaica’s tourism sector from the ground up — starting with its communities. Local and regional tourism leaders are calling this moment a turning point for community tourism, a model that places local people, culture, and the environment at the heart of the visitor experience.

A Legacy Renewed

Community tourism, first branded in Jamaica in 1978 by the late Desmond Henry, has been a quiet success story for decades. Treasure Beach in St. Elizabeth became the first official “Community Tourism Village,” led by the dynamic Jason Henzell and his family, while Mandeville emerged as the first recognized community tourism town.

Both were endorsed by Dr. Louis D’Amore, Founder of the International Institute for Peace through Tourism (IIPT), which later established the IIPT International Community Tourism Network as a global model for sustainable community development.

Other communities, such as Bluefields and Belmont, under the leadership of Keith Wedderburn and Wolde Kristos, have also advanced the cause with eco-friendly initiatives, including organic farming and bird-watching tours.

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Caribbean Expansion and Training

Through the Countrystyle Community Tourism Network (CCTN) and its flagship Villages as Businesses (VAB) programme, the movement has spread across the Caribbean — including Dominica, St. Lucia, Grenada, Antigua, St. Vincent, Trinidad, Barbados, and St. Eustatius.

These initiatives have taught that “community tourism is community development,” emphasizing that tourism can thrive beyond the traditional “sun, sand, and sea” model.

Niche markets such as eco-tourism, health and wellness, cultural heritage, sports, and even church and graveyard tourism are opening up new economic opportunities for residents.

Rebuilding After the Hurricane

Plans to officially market “Jamaica and the Caribbean as the Home of Community Tourism” have been postponed from 2026 to 2027 to focus on hurricane recovery. The CCTN is now working with government agencies, diaspora partners, and international organizations to upgrade affected communities and attract new ones to join the network.

According to Marguerite Diana McIntyre-Pike, President and Founder of CCTN and IIPT Caribbean, the rebuilding period offers “a perfect opportunity to redesign our tourism model around sustainability, resilience, and inclusion.”

Upcoming projects include the revival of the All-Inclusive Community Lifestyle Experience Vacations, a 7–10-day cultural immersion program combining community stays with local attractions, and the launch of the “Pick a Project” and “Adopt a Village” programs that allow visitors and partners to directly contribute to rebuilding efforts.

Empowering the Next Generation

The initiative is also investing in youth leadership. The IIPT/CCTN Community Tourism Youth Ambassador Programme, led by Britanie Hanson, a recent graduate of UWI’s Tourism Management programme, aims to engage young people in sustainable tourism and entrepreneurship.

Training programmes certified by Northern Caribbean University (NCU) and supported by the University of the West Indies (UWI) Open Campus are strengthening the next generation of community leaders.

Partnerships and Global Reach

The CCTN’s collaboration with Asterix Tourism, under the leadership of Roy Page, will expand the reach of Community Lifestyle Experience Vacations to international markets.

Additionally, the organization’s partnership with Reza Soltani, CEO of the Institute of Tourism and the International Community Tourism Association (ICTA), ensures global visibility through the website www.ctourism.org/america and www.visitcommunities.com/jamaica.

A Message of Hope and Unity from Jamaica

In a message shared by Diaspora partner Tyrone Thompson, the spirit of resilience and unity shines through:

“Jamaica has come through slavery, storms, and hardships before — and we can do it again. Hurricane Melissa may yet be remembered not only for what it destroyed, but for what it awakened in us: a new resolve to love one another and to live uprightly.”

A New Dawn for Community Tourism

As Jamaica rebuilds, the movement to make the island — and the wider Caribbean — the Home of Community Tourism is gathering momentum. With local leadership, diaspora support, and renewed global interest, the future of Caribbean tourism looks more connected, inclusive, and sustainable than ever before.